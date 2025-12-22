Monday, December 22, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco hit record highs; what's driving metal stocks?

Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco hit record highs; what's driving metal stocks?

Metal stocks in demand: Analysts expect non-ferrous players to witness margin expansion in Q3 with LME prices continuing an uptrend compared to Q2.

Metals and Mining

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Metal stocks today

 
Shares of metal companies continued their upward movement, with Hindalco Industries, Vedanta and National Aluminium (Nalco) registering fresh all-time highs on expectations of strong earnings.
 
Besides these three stocks, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, Welspun Corp, Jindal Steel, NMDC and Tata Steel also rallied up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade.
 
At 10:45 AM; Nifty Metal index was up 1.6 per cent , as compared to 0.6 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The metal index hit an intra-day high of 10,703.10, and was seen inching towards its record high of 10,837.45 touched on October 29, 2025.
 
 
In the past six months, the Nifty Metal index has outperformed the market by surging 17 per cent, as against 4 per cent gain in the benchmark index.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What’s driving metal stocks?

 
Non-ferrous players are expected to witness margin expansion in the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3) with LME prices continuing an uptrend compared to September 2025 quarter (Q2). Average LME Aluminium came in at $2.8k/tn, up ~$194/tn vs. Q2. Hindustan Zinc is also expected to witness better margins on the back of higher LME zinc prices during the quarter (up ~$215/tn QoQ in Q3), analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in its metals & mining sector update.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to stay market leader despite hiccups; Motilal Oswal sees 22% upside

Fortis Healthcare share price

Fortis Healthcare gains on Bengaluru expansion; JM Financial upgrades stock

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing

Antique sees stable FY26 for KPR Mill; garment, ethanol to drive growth

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

JM Financial initiates Brigade Enterprises with 'Buy'; sees 17% upside

Time Technoplast share

Time Technoplast rises 3% after successful trials of hydrogen-powered drone

 
Near-term steel spreads are expected to remain under pressure, with recovery contingent on policy clarity on safeguard duty extension and stabilisation in global steel prices. In contrast, the non-ferrous segment remains relatively better placed, with margins expected to expand on the back of higher LME prices. Jindal Steel (lowest leverage, highest volume growth), Hindalco (non-ferrous) and Tata Steel remain top picks in the metals space, the brokerage firm said.
 
Meanwhile, India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel from China for five years. The move comes after investigations revealed that cheap Chinese imports were harming domestic steel producers.
 
The duty ranges from $223.8 to $414.9 per tonne, depending on the product and exporter, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. The order follows a detailed probe by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Customs Tariff Act and the anti-dumping rules of 1995.  ALSO READ | IndiGo to stay market leader despite hiccups; Motilal Oswal sees 22% upside 
Meanwhile, supply disruptions coupled with strong demand from sunrise sectors such as electric vehicle & renewable energy are expected to keep metal prices elevated in 2026, which will strengthen earnings prospects for domestic non-ferrous industry. Non Ferrous capex is set to pick up pace over the next 2 years amidst ambitious expansion plans at prominent players, according to the analysts.
 
With such industry tailwinds and robust non-ferrous metal prices, analysts at ICICI Securities remain positive on the non-ferrous space. The brokerage firm top bet in this domain is Vedanta, as it will be the largest beneficiary of recent run up of non-ferrous prices owing to its recent expanded capacities, focusing on value added products and capital efficient operations.  ================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, December 22, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Airtel lift Sensex 500 pts; Nifty above 26,100; Shriram Finance up 5%

RVNL, Jupiter Wagons, KEC International, JSW Infra, GE Vernova, HBL Engineering, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Sagility are the 9 stocks seen trading above the Supertrend indicator in Monday's trade, show charts.

Breakout stocks? RVNL, JWL, KEC, 6 others trade above Supertrend indicator

stock market

Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares hit 5% upper circuit on Dec 22

stock markets, trading

Allcargo Terminals share price rises 4% on December 22; Here's why

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 22: Granules, Infosys, Tata Steel

Topics : The Smart Investor Nifty Metal index stock market trading Market trends Hindalco base metals Vedanta Steel Authority of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon