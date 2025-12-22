Monday, December 22, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One Point One Solutions gains 6% on strategic BPO acquisition; details here

One Point One Solutions gains 6% on strategic BPO acquisition; details here

his strategic acquisition positions the company for immediate scale and leadership in the high-growth Latin American ITES/BPO market

One Point One Solutions share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of outsourcing services company One Point One Solutions surged on the bourses on Monday following an update on its acquisition plans. The stock jumped 5.62 per cent to an intraday high of ₹57.25 per share on the NSE on December 22.
 
While some profit booking was seen at higher levels, investor interest remained strong. At 11:37 AM, the stock was trading at ₹55.54 per share, up 2.47 per cent from its previous close of ₹54.20. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, gained 168 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 26,135 levels.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹69.99–41.01 on the NSE. Its market capitalisation as of December 22 stands at ₹1,463.15 crore.
 

Acquisition update

One Point One Solutions said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One MENA Holdings Limited, has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire 100 per cent shares of Netcom Business Contact Centre S.A., Costa Rica, and its subsidiary Netcom BCC Colombia S.A.S., Colombia.
 
According to the filing, the target entities operate in the Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector, focusing on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and contact centre services, with a niche in digital signature support for regulated sectors.

The agreement was executed between One Point One MENA Holdings Ltd (UAE), and Network Communication S.A. (Panama) along with its registered branch in Costa Rica, Fernando Murillo Porras (Costa Rica), Enrique Soler Galán (Panama), Mario Alcides Guerra Ríos (Costa Rica), Provalor Investments S.A. (Panama), and Inversiones La Quinta Ola S.A. (Panama), the filing said.
 
This strategic acquisition positions the company for immediate scale and leadership in the high-growth Latin American ITES/BPO market. 
 
“Through Netcom, we gain a profitable, asset-light platform with deep expertise in omnichannel contact centre services and a high-value niche in digital signature solutions for regulated sectors. The transaction structure is aligned with prudent capital allocation: a significant portion of the consideration is performance-linked, protecting downside while rewarding future growth. Acquiring a proven operational footprint across Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama, supported by long-term contracts with blue-chip clients in banking, telecom, and government, provides a resilient revenue base and a springboard for regional expansion. This would result in a better financial and operating structure for the company,” the company said in a release.
 

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

