FPIs resume selling in Nov, pull out ₹3,765 crore from equities market

FPIs resume selling in Nov, pull out ₹3,765 crore from equities market

This dip in November came right after a net inflow of ₹14,610 crore in October, an uptick that had broken a three-month streak of withdrawals

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

The flow trend through November was shaped by a combination of global and domestic factors.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

After a brief pause in October, foreign investors resumed selling, pulling out a net Rs 3,765 crore from Indian equities in November, driven by global risk-off sentiment, volatility in global tech stocks and selective preference for primary markets over secondary markets.

This dip in November came right after a net inflow of Rs 14,610 crore in October, an uptick that had broken a three-month streak of withdrawals -- Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August, and Rs 17,700 crore in July, according to depository data.

The flow trend through November was shaped by a combination of global and domestic factors.

 

On the global front, uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve's rate-cut trajectory, a firm US dollar, and weak risk appetite across emerging markets kept foreign investors cautious. Persistent geopolitical tensions and volatile crude prices further reinforced the risk-off tone, said Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Domestically, this cautiousness was compounded by pockets of stretched valuations and subdued industrial indicators, which tempered investor conviction despite India's relatively stable macroeconomic backdrop, he added.

Reflecting this sentiment, Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, noted that the outflows in November were primarily driven by global risk aversion and volatility in tech stocks. IT services, consumer services, and healthcare were among the sectors that faced the sharpest impact.

However, not all indicators point toward a sustained bearish trend.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, believes there is still no clear evidence of a trend reversal in FPI flows. He noted that FPIs were buyers on some days and sellers on others, an indication that flows may shift as conditions evolve.

The recent rally, with both Nifty and Sensex hitting new records on November 27 after a fourteen-month wait, along with improved Q2 corporate earnings and expectations of further growth in Q3 and Q4, has lifted market sentiment, he added.

Looking ahead, Angel One's Khan said that FPI activity in December will likely depend on the US Federal Reserve's rate-cut signals and progress on the trade pact between India and the US.

So far in 2025, FPIs have withdrawn over Rs 1.43 lakh crore from Indian equities. Meanwhile, in the debt market, FPIs invested Rs 8,114 crore under the general limit while withdrawing Rs 5,053 crore through the voluntary retention route during the same period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

