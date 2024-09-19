Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / GE T&D stock hits 5% lower circuit as promoters begin stake sale via OFS

GE T&D stock hits 5% lower circuit as promoters begin stake sale via OFS

Promoters propose to sell an 11.7 per cent stake in the company equivalent to 30,000,000 equity shares via OFS on September 19 and 20

share market stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GE T&D India shares were locked in a 5 per cent lower circuit on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), registering an intraday low of Rs 1,606.85 per share, after promoters began offloading partial stake via offer for sale (OFS) mechanism.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, GE T&D said promoters, Grid Equipments Private Limited and GE Grid Alliance B.V., propose to sell an 11.7 per cent stake in the company through the stock exchange mechanism.
"The Promoters will have an option to additionally sell up to 10,000,000 equity shares i.e., 3.9 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of the company in case of Oversubscription of the OFS," the filing said.
 

GE T&D said the OFS would open on Thursday, September 19, 2024 for non-retail investors, and on Friday, September 20, 2024, for retail investors and for non-retail Investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids.

At around 12:18 PM, shares of GE T&D India were down 5 per cent at Rs 1,606.85 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty traded 70.05 points lower at 25,447.6 around the same time.

J.P. Morgan India is the sellers’ broker. The floor price of the offer is fixed at Rs 1,400 per equity share.

Topics : GE T&D India promoter holdings Stake sale buzzing stock S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

