GE Vernova climbs 9% after emerging as L1 bidder for Power Grid project

GE Vernova T&D India shares climbed 9 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the company emerged as the L1 bidder for the Barmer II–South Kalamb high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line.

The stock opened 7.9 per cent higher at ₹4,636.10 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹4,747.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), even as the markets remained subdued.

As of 11 AM, shares of the heavy electrical equipment manufacturer were trading near the day’s high at ₹4,744, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 5o index which traded 0.45 per cent lower.

As per NSE data, nearly 3 million shares of GE Vernova T&D India changed hands around the same time and it was among the most active stocks on the exchange. Power Grid project

According to exchange filing, Power Grid has issued a letter intimating GE Vernova T&D India as the L1 bidder for design and establishment of 6000 MW, ±800 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) LCC Terminal Station (2x3000 MW) for evacuation of renewable power from Barmer II to South Kalamb.

ALSO READ: Analysts see HAL, BEL as top beneficiaries of ₹1.1 trn defence buys The nature of the order includes the establishment of 6000 MW, ± 800 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) LCC Terminal Station (2x3000 MW) from Barmer II to South Kalamb over a period of multiple years. The filing, however, did not disclose the value of the contract.

Revenue visibility Post this, Emkay Global has shared a constructive view on Post this, Emkay Global has shared a constructive view on GE Vernova . Once the order finalises in favor of GVTD, the order backlog will scale up to around ₹280 billion, providing revenue visibility of 4.2x its TTM revenue.

GVTD, analysts said, is well positioned to capitalise on structural growth in the power transmission sector, supported by strong prospects across both domestic and export businesses.

ALSO READ: PVR Inox rebounds, up 7%; clarifies on Arora's exit, kickback allegations The brokerage added that GVTD's strong net cash position of ₹29.3 billion as of 1QFY27, supported by healthy operating cash flow generation, provides flexibility to fund planned capex, support incremental working capital requirements, and pursue further growth opportunities.

GVTD gets 'Buy' from Emkay