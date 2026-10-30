Friday, October 30, 2026 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Global tech giants' spending spooks investors and drives bonds rally

Global tech giants' spending spooks investors and drives bonds rally

US bonds rally as investors question returns on massive AI investments; crypto slides after Binance hack concerns, while oil rises on Strait of Hormuz risks

Global Tech

Technology stocks slide as investors question the returns on massive artificial intelligence investments.

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global tech shares slumped on Friday and US bonds surged toward their biggest monthly gain in nearly three years,
as investors scurried to safety due to worries that huge and rising spending on artificial intelligence (AI) may not deliver
sufficient returns.
 Futures trading pointed to falls on Wall Street later in the session, including a more than 2.5 per cent drop in the techheavy Nasdaq 100. That came alongside an out-of-hours plunge of 25 per cent in Intel shares and a drop of 6 per cent in Amazon as their results showed they burned through cash. Shares in Alphabet fell 12.6 per cent on Wall Street on Thursday and slid a little further after hours, to wipe out stunning $500 billion in market value, as massive AI spending turned the company’s cash flow negative. 
 

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon cash burn, Intel weak PC demand fuel fears over AI spending

FPI Inflows, Foreign Portfolio Investors, Indian Stock Market, Financial Services, Equity Markets, Foreign Investment, Consumer Services, Healthcare, Information Technology, Telecom, FMCG, Capital Markets, Stock Market, Indian Equities

FPIs step up primary bets: Selling pressure persists in secondary marketpremium

India AI startups, GPU shortage India, artificial intelligence, AI compute shortage, GPU supply delays, AI infrastructure India, graphics processing units, IndiaAI Mission, IndiaAI GPU pool, AI cloud computing, GPU procurement, AI startup funding, Ju

Explained: What are dark GPUs and how are they holding back the AI boom?

Google

Big tech's $750 billion AI bet faces strain with slowing core growth

Amazon

Amazon burns cash, Intel flags weak PC demand as AI boom strains markets

 European stocks were last down 0.3 per cent on Friday, as the relative lack of big tech stocks helped limit losses. There were falls earlier in Asia led by chipmakers. South Korea’s Kospi declined 3.5 per cent to 5,730.74, as shares in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics both slipped Investors are worried about the returns they can expect to make on the massive capital spending needed for the AI buildout and what effect it could have on consumers if price hikes squeeze global demand for devices like smartphones and PCs. 
Anthropic’s potentially record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) could prove the next big test of sentiment. “The next key milestone will be the Anthropic IPO, to see how that lands. If it’s a poor listing, I think that could signal
a bit of weakness going forward,” said Jason Da Silva, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham.
 Nerves were also frayed by a potentially record-breaking hack at Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, which drove down Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices.
 The world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit a six-week low before cutting losses to trade 1.7 per cent lower at $77,471.
 “I suspect the negative price action still has some way to go,” said Geoffrey Kendrick, head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered. “Only after assets are unfrozen and more detail of the hack emerges will we find a new base.” In commodities, oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Friday and were poised for a fourth monthly gain, as an attack on a
tanker in the Strait of Hormuz waterway highlighted continuing supply risks from the West Asia war.
 Gold prices fell to their lowest since mid-July and were last at $3,970, headed for a second straight monthly decline, as
rising crude oil prices and persistent inflation worries reinforced expectations of

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi imposes ₹1 crore fine on CDSL for multiple compliance lapses

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Growth uptick, improving margins may help sustain gains for Trent stockpremium

BSE

Markets hit 6-month high in Oct on IT rally, Jio Platforms IPO frenzy

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Margin pressures remain a major headwind for Asian Paints stockspremium

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi eases FPI compliance, extends KYC review period from December 1

Topics : US tech giants Google Alphabet Amazon Market insight

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 11:40 PM IST