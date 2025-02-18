Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godfrey Phillips share extends gains, zooms 55% in 3 days on strong Q3 show

Godfrey Phillips share extends gains, zooms 55% in 3 days on strong Q3 show

Godfrey Phillips share today hit a 10 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 7,745.75 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips share price: The share price of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips continued its upward momentum for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The share has surged 55.44 per cent over the course of the rally, including today’s gain, on BSE.
 
Godfrey Phillips share today hit a 10 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 7,745.75 per share. However, by 12:55 PM, the stock had eased slightly from its high, trading 6.51 per cent higher at Rs 7,500. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 75,809.98. 
 
The positive rally in Godfrey Phillips share price comes on the back of strong performance in the December quarter (Q3FY25) financial results.
 
 
In Q3FY25, Godfrey Phillips net profit zoomed 48.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 315.9 crore, as against Rs 212.4 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24). Its revenue from operation (less excise duty) jumped 27.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,591.2 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 1,249.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) popped 57.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 358.8 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 227.7 crore in Q3FY24. Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 440 basis points (bps) 22.6 per cent from 18.2 per cent a year ago.

About Godfrey Phillips 
 
Godfrey Phillips India, a flagship company of Modi Enterprises – KK Modi Group, is among the largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India. The company’s cigarette brands include Four Square, Red & White, Cavanders, Stellar, Focus, Originals International and others.
 
Godfrey Phillips also manufactures and distributes the global cigarette brand, Marlboro, in India under arrangement with Philip Morris. Along with a strong cigarette and tobacco portfolio, it also has a strong confectionery portfolio with Funda and has unique offerings for international markets.
 
The market capitalisation of Godfrey Phillips is Rs 38,883 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
The 52-week high of Godfrey Phillips share is Rs 8,480, while its 52-week low is Rs 2,506.15 apiece.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

