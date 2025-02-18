Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Banks' infra bond funding to turn expensive as investors seek high returns

Banks' infra bond funding to turn expensive as investors seek high returns

Domestic lenders have raised a record Rs 89,200 crore ($10.26 billion) in this financial year, with some, including State Bank of India, likely to tap this route before the fiscal year ends

Bonds

Along with the lenders, other state-run companies such as REC, PFC, NABARD and IIFCL, closed their issues recently without meeting their targets

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fundraising through infrastructure bonds is set to become more expensive for Indian lenders that have used them to raise record funds as investors demand higher returns amid increased debt supply. 
Domestic lenders have raised a record Rs 89,200 crore ($10.26 billion) in this financial year, with some, including State Bank of India, likely to tap this route before the fiscal year ends in March. 
"Over the last month, demand from long-term investors has been weak, resulting in widening of spreads in the long-term corporate bond segment," said Ketan Parikh, head of fixed income at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. 
Rising debt issuances, especially by banks and other long-term issuers, have also led to spreads widening between corporate and government bond yields, he added. 
 
State-run Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank and Bank of India have raised a total of Rs 7,252 crore, about 55 per cent of their Rs 13,000 crore target, including greenshoe options. 

Also Read

Rupee, Indian rupee

Tata Capital to issue green bonds, NCDs to raise Rs 15,000 crore

Bonds

PSU NBFCs reissue bonds in Feb as fundraising limit reached for FY25

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda gets board approval to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore equity

Bonds

Indian govt bond yields decline on interest rate cut expectations

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI looks to raise around Rs 5K crore via perpetual bonds before end of Feb

The lenders have also had to pay a higher premium over the corresponding maturity government bond yield compared to their previous debt issuance. 
In July, Bank of India sold 10-year infra bonds at a spread of 56 basis points above the 10-year benchmark bond yield, while Bank of Maharashtra raised funds at a spread of 85 bps over the benchmark yield. Both lenders had to pay an additional spread of 15 bps for the sale. 
None of the lenders responded to Reuters' emails seeking comment. 
"Large institutional investors, having met their minimum regulatory investment requirements, are now demanding higher yields amid expectations of a substantial state debt supply through March," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap. 
Indian states are scheduled to borrow Rs 2.25 trillion in the last five weeks of the financial year. 
While yields in the secondary market have gone up by 6-8 bps since the central bank's rate cut decision earlier this month, investors are constantly bidding at higher levels for new debt placements. 
Along with the lenders, other state-run companies such as REC, PFC, NABARD and IIFCL, closed their issues recently without meeting their targets, signalling overall investor fatigue. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 pts to 75,670; SMIDs down up to 2%; Auto, Metal, Financials drag

markets, stock market, brokers, investors, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, market crash, smallcap stocks crash

Stocks of listed brokers, asset managers dip up to 70% amid market crash

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock has tanked 49% thus far in February

Domestic equity markets, already under pressure from a record selloff by overseas funds, are potentially facing a new headwind after Israel hit major oil exporter Iran.

DLF, Sobha, Mah Life: Nifty Realty faces 24% downside risk; key levels here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why Carborundum Universal shares hit 52-week low; fell 10% in 3 days?

Topics : Bonds bonds market Indian bonds bank bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayQuality Power IPO Day 3Latest News LIVERanveer Allahbadia hearing LIVE AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon