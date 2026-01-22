Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UTI AMC shares rise 3% after Q3 results; check target, outlook

UTI AMC reported an in-line operating performance in Q3FY26, although reported profitability was impacted by a one-time VRS charge, according to Antique Stock Broking

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) rose over 3 per cent on Thursday after analysts remained positive on the stock after it reported an in-line third quarter performance for the current financial year (Q3-FY26)
 
The company's stock rose as much as 3.1 per cent during the day to ₹1,066.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 16 2025. The stock pared gains to trade 2.3 per cent higher at ₹1,058 apiece, compared to a 0.93 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 09:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 6.2 per cent this year, compared to a 3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. UTI AMC has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,626.68 crore. 
 

UTI AMC Q3 results 

Total income rose 22.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹518 crore, compared with ₹421 crore in the previous quarter. Profit for the quarter increased 7 per cent to ₹121 crore from ₹113 crore in the September quarter.

Domestic mutual fund quarterly average AUM rose 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 4 per cent Q-o-Q, while equity quarterly average AUM increased a more modest 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent sequentially.

Analysts on UTI AMC earnings 

UTI AMC reported an in-line operating performance in Q3FY26, although reported profitability was impacted by a one-time voluntary retirement scheme charge, according to Antique Stock Broking.
 
The brokerage noted that market share loss continues, but reiterated that the stock remains a value play. Antique said it has cut its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY26 to FY28 by 4 per cent to 6 per cent. It expects the company to deliver a 14 per cent CAGR in mutual fund AUM and a 10 per cent CAGR in profit after tax over FY25 to FY28.
 
Antique has maintained its Buy rating on the stock, while revising the target price to ₹1,225 from ₹1,530 earlier.
 
UTI AMC continues to deliver a steady and broad-based performance across its mutual fund, pension and international businesses, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage said that improving the performance of equity schemes will be key to increasing contributions from equity products, which would support yield expansion going forward. Motilal Oswal reiterated its Buy rating on the stock and set a one-year target price of ₹1,400.
 
Centrum Broking said the nearly 23 per cent correction in the stock over the past three months appears overdone. Citing attractive valuations, Centrum Broking has upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, even as it noted that addressing declining fund flows remains a key challenge.
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
 

