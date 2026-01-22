Jindal Stainless rises 5% on posting healthy Q3; PAT up 27%, rev 6%

Jindal Stainless shares rose 4.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹784.6. At 10 AM, Jindal Stainless shares were up 2.81 per cent at ₹771.2. In comparison, the BSE Sensex gained 0.92 per cent to 82,664.44. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q3FY26 results on Wednesday, after market hours.

Its revenue for the quarter increased 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,518 crore, as compared to ₹9,907 crore a year ago.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,408 crore, as compared to ₹1,208 crore.

On the export front, global trade sentiments remained subdued due to elevated uncertainties and protectionist measures in key western markets, due to tariffs imposed by the United States and the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

As a result, the company’s share of exports in total sales declined to 5.4 per cent in the December quarter compared to 8.5 per cent during the same period a year ago.

During a media interaction after the results, Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the fall in exports was not due to competitiveness issues, but because customers in the US and European Union were unwilling to commit to long-term bookings amid extreme policy ambiguity.

ALSO READ | Anant Raj share price rises nearly 3% after Q3 net profit increases “We are completely ready and geared up to service export customers. But they are waiting for clarity on CBAM and on Trump’s final tariff position. Nobody is overstocking or booking long-term orders because they don’t know the duty impact when the material reaches the border,” Jindal said.

In response, the country’s largest stainless steel company by revenue, strategically prioritised the domestic market, pushing the share of total sales in the domestic market to 94.6 per cent from 91.5 per cent a year earlier.

Jindal Stainless dividend details

The company’s board also approved payment of an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share (50 per cent of the face value of ₹2) for FY26. The record date for determining the entitlement of members for payment is set as January 29, 2026, and the dividend shall be paid on or before February 19, 2026, the company said.