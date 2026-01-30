Friday, January 30, 2026 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paytm shares slip 5% after posting Q3 results; here's what analysts suggest

Paytm shares slip 5% after posting Q3 results; here's what analysts suggest

In Q3, Paytm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3FY25

Paytm share price, q3 results

Photo: Shutterstock

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One 97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, shares slipped 4.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,115.1 per share. At 10:54 AM, Paytm’s share price was trading 2.73 per cent lower at ₹1,136.8 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 82,181.13.
 
The selling pressure on the counter can be attributed to profit booking, according to Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.
 
"The stock has outperformed over the past six months. With markets trading in a narrow range, investors are increasingly adopting a 'buy-on-dips, sell-on-rallies' strategy, which is driving profit-taking in Paytm following its results," he said.
 

Paytm Q3 results recap:

In Q3, Paytm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3FY25. The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of ₹21 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The company appointed Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) for the next five years. Check detailed results here

Analysts’ views on Paytm 

Baithini said that Paytm is turning profitable now, so existing investors can ‘hold’ and ‘buy on dips’ for the medium to long term. 
 
He added: But at around ₹73,000 crore market cap, the stock looks fully priced in; the next few quarters and management guidance will be crucial.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its report, said that Paytm reported a healthy quarter, largely in line with the estimates, supported by robust revenue growth and disciplined management, resulting in strong profit after tax (PAT) growth. The company continued to make healthy progress toward sustainable profitability and improving operating leverage, it noted.
 
Further, the gross merchandise value (GMV) growth was healthy and robust. Contribution margin was strong at 57 per cent. The momentum in the financial services segment is expected to remain strong, aided by improving tailwinds in the unsecured segment. The recent development around the PIDF scheme is a key monitorable in the near term, and clarity around the same is crucial for the company’s earnings in the near term. 
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

