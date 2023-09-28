close
Sensex (-0.06%)
66079.44 -39.25
Nifty (-0.02%)
19712.15 -4.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.71%)
5902.30 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
40675.95 + 35.15
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
44619.85 + 31.55
Heatmap

Government bond and forex market to remain open on Thursday, Friday

The auction of government-dated securities scheduled on Friday, will now be conducted on Thursday, with settlement on Friday

foreign inflows

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Friday. The public holiday on Thursday declared earlier was cancelled.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market, and rupee interest rate derivatives market will remain open on Thursday and Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.

"To ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and non-disruptive settlement of transactions especially in view of the quarter/ half year end, it has been decided, in the public interest, to keep the government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market operational on September 29, 2023, in addition to being operational on September 28, 2023," the release said.

The auction of government-dated securities scheduled on Friday will now be conducted on Thursday, with settlement on Friday, the release said. The underwriting auction for the sale of government securities will also be conducted on Thursday. Settlement of the auction of government treasury bills conducted on Wednesday will also take place on Friday.

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Friday. The public holiday on Thursday declared earlier was cancelled.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow

Stock market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Yatra Online lists at 10% discount

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 28: Adani Ports, Apollo Hosp, NBCC, Zee, KEC

Govt securities, forex market to remain operational on Thur, Fri: RBI

Nifty Metal, Pharma: Trading strategies for these 2 sectoral indices

SAT dismisses Sebi penalty on Apollo Tyres in share buyback case

Topics : forex market Government bonds bond market foreign exchange RBI financial market

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesBusiness IdeasStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon