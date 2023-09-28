Government bond and forex market to remain open on Thursday, Friday

Government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market, and rupee interest rate derivatives market will remain open on Thursday and Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.

"To ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and non-disruptive settlement of transactions especially in view of the quarter/ half year end, it has been decided, in the public interest, to keep the government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market operational on September 29, 2023, in addition to being operational on September 28, 2023," the release said.

The auction of government-dated securities scheduled on Friday will now be conducted on Thursday, with settlement on Friday, the release said. The underwriting auction for the sale of government securities will also be conducted on Thursday. Settlement of the auction of government treasury bills conducted on Wednesday will also take place on Friday.

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Friday. The public holiday on Thursday declared earlier was cancelled.