Stocks to Watch today, Sep 28: Adani Ports, Apollo Hosp, NBCC, Zee, KEC

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, September 28, 2023: Domestic equity market may start today’s trading session on a quiet note amid lack of directional cues from overseas peers.

Overnight in the US market ended flat. This morning Nikkei was down 0.7 per cent, while Taiwan was up 0.5 per cent.

At 07:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 19,715 as against the spot Nifty close of 19,716 yesterday.

Going ahead into the day, the fresh spike in Brent Crude to above $95 per barrel, spurt in 10-year US bond yield to 4.61 per cent and the monthly futures & options expiry could weigh on the market sentiment.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday’s trade:

Zee Entertainment: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday reserved its order in an appeal filed by Punit Goenka against the market regulator’s order barring him from holding key positions in four Zee firms, including the merged Sony entity. Sebi’s counsel assured the court of completing part of the probe by November. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday reserved its order in an appeal filed by Punit Goenka against the market regulator’s order barring him from holding key positions in four Zee firms, including the merged Sony entity. Sebi’s counsel assured the court of completing part of the probe by November. READ MORE

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: To buy back as much as $195 million of its notes due 2024 at a discount to their issue price. For debt tendered by October 11, the company will pay $975 for every $1,000 in principal. Thereafter the offer price drops to $965 per $1,000.

Apollo Hospitals: The firm announced the acquisition of a partially constructed hospital in Kolkata from Future Oncology Hospital and Research Centre for Rs 102 crore.

Infosys: Has launched Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud - a first-of-its-kind industry cloud offering designed for commercial airlines to help them accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Telecom stocks: According to Trai data, Reliance Jio, a unit of Reliance Industries, gained 39.1 lakh users in July; Bharti Airtel added 15.2 lakh new users, while Vodafone Idea lost 13.2 lakh users. Jio’s market share then stood at 38.6 per cent, while Vodafone Idea at 19.9 per cent.

Tata Power: The company’s Renewable Energy arm plans to construct a 41-megawatt (MW) captive solar plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The facility will serve TP Solar's upcoming 4.3-gigawatt (GW) greenfield solar cell and module manufacturing unit located in Tirunelveli.

Dixon Technologies: The company's unit, Padget Electronics, entered into an agreement with Xiaomi for manufacturing smartphones and related products for the latter.

ONGC, MRPL: ONGC signed a crude oil sales agreement with MPRL under which crude from its Mumbai High fields will be sold to the latter till March 2024.

KEC International: Received tax notices amounting to Rs 20.9 crore from various GST authorities.

Nazara Technologies: Received tax notice for Rs 2.83 crore, including interest and penalty, from the Director General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai.

NBCC: To sell 14.75 lakh sq. ft. of commercial space in New Delhi’s World Trade Centre, valued at Rs 5,716 crore through e-auction on October 23, 2023.

Stocks in F&O ban on Thursday: Delta Corporation and India Cement are the mere two stocks in futures & options ban period today.