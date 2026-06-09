Govt publishes rules for setting up coal exchanges to boost transparency

The government on Tuesday said it has published rules for setting up coal exchanges, a move aimed at bringing transparency and efficiency to the country's coal trading ecosystem and modernising the supply chain.

Coal exchanges are expected to enable transparent, market-driven price discovery, boost efficiency and give coal producers - including commercial and captive miners - easier access to a wider pool of buyers.

Public sector players can also use the platform to increase market participation.

"The recently enacted Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025 introduced the concept of a mineral exchange and empowered the central government to promote transparent and efficient trading of minerals, including coal and its processed forms. In pursuance of the above, the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026 have been published by the Ministry of Coal in the Official Gazette on June 4," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has already designated the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) in December 2025 as the authority responsible for registering and regulating coal exchanges. Eligible entities will be authorised by CCO to establish and operate coal exchanges, frame market rules and bye-laws, and facilitate coal trading. Registrations will be granted for 25 years.

"The coal exchange initiative reflects the government's commitment to enhancing ease of doing business, promoting transparency, and building a modern, self-reliant energy ecosystem. By creating a more competitive and efficient coal market, the reform is expected to strengthen energy security, support industrial growth, and contribute significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat through sustainable economic development and a future-ready energy sector," the statement said.