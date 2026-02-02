Monday, February 02, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Piyush Goyal meets National Stock Exchange's CEO Ashish Chauhan in Mumbai

Piyush Goyal meets National Stock Exchange's CEO Ashish Chauhan in Mumbai

Investors and captains from the mutual funds and asset management industry were also present at the meeting

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meets NSE CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meets NSE CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan in Mumbai on the holistic benefits of the Budget 2026-27.

Investors and captains from the mutual funds and asset management industry were also present at the meeting.

"Had an excellent and engaging breakfast meeting on the holistic benefits of the #ViksitBharatBudget2026 at the NSE, with their MD & CEO @AshishChauhan ji, along with investors and captains from the mutual funds and asset management industry. Delighted by their optimism following the budget, their excitement for the growth opportunities that it supports, as well as the new ideas and suggestions that they shared," Goyal said in a social media post.

 

The meeting comes on the heels of the FY27 Budget proposal to increase the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures contracts to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent. STT on options premium and exercise of options are proposed to be raised to 0.15 per cent from the present rate of 0.1 per cent and 0.125 per cent, respectively.

The government expects to collect ₹73,700 crore through STT in FY27.

Topics : Piyush Goyal National Stock Exchange National Stock Exchange of India NSE BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:28 PM IST

