Graphite India hits over 4-year high on huge volumes; soars 24% in February

Graphite India share price today

Shares of Graphite India have hit an over four-year high at ₹736.45, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock quoted at its highest level since August 2021.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of graphite electrode company has surged 8 per cent. Since February 1, 2026, it has rallied 24 per cent.

At 12:30 PM; Graphite India was quoting 1.4 per cent higher at ₹731, as against 0.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 1.5 times with a combined 2.5 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Graphite India overview, outlook

Graphite India is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes and one of the largest globally by total capacity.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnace (EAF) based steel mills and is a consumable item for the steel industry. The graphite electrode industry is highly consolidated with the top five major global manufacturers accounting for almost 75 per cent of the high end UHP electrode capacity. The majority of this capacity, however, is currently located in high cost regions like the US, Europe and Japan.

As the global steel industry focuses on decarbonization, steel making will move away from the Basic Oxygen Furnaces (BOF) route towards EAF based steel making, resulting in new EAF capacities to be commissioned. Graphite India is poised to benefit from this trend, resulting in improved demand for graphite electrodes, especially in context of older graphite electrode capacities being phased out.

Graphite India continues to maintain its leading market position in global electrodes, while selectively investing in new age technologies to leverage its core expertise, the management said.

Governments around the world are introducing stringent environmental regulations to reduce pollution. This has led to substantial decarbonization measures in developing economies with increasing support for the EAF process compared with the Blast Furnace / Bessimer Oxygen Furnace (BF/BOF) process. The growth of the EAF process will drive the future demand for graphite electrodes.

The use of the EAF process in the steel industry is not only important for sustainable steel production but is a more cost effective manufacturing method. India's national steel policy has identified a roadmap for reaching 300 million MT steel production capacity by 2030, the company said.

Meanwhile, Graphite India’s board has approved the company’s plan to strategically diversify into the production of Synthetic Graphite Anode Materials (SGAM) for lithium-ion batteries, which are essential to the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

This would leverage Graphite India's manufacturing expertise to capitalize on the growing EV market. The investment of ₹4,330 crore will be carried out in phases and funded through debt and internal accruals. This strategy broadens the company's product portfolio, generates new revenue stream and aligns with global clean energy trends.

Bonanza Portfolio view on Graphite India

According to Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio, Graphite India is showing a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart after decisively moving above the long-term descending trendline resistance near ₹700, signaling a potential structural trend reversal.

The stock is trading above its key short- and medium-term exponential moving average (EMAs), which are positively aligned, indicating strengthening momentum. Recent price action reflects higher highs and higher lows, supported by steady volume participation, suggesting accumulation. The relative strength index (RSI) around 65 highlights improving momentum without being overbought, leaving room for further upside, technical analyst said. The brokerage firm recommend ‘buy’ on Graphite India stock at level of ₹719.20, and stop loss at ₹663, with a target price of ₹883. =================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.