Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Graphite India hits over 4-year high on huge volumes; soars 24% in February

Graphite India hits over 4-year high on huge volumes; soars 24% in February

Share price of Graphite India rose 2% to ₹736.45 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day, its highest level since August 2021.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Graphite India stock hit an 4-year high on Thursday. (Representative Picture)

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Graphite India share price today

 
Shares of Graphite India have hit an over four-year high at ₹736.45, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock quoted at its highest level since August 2021.
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of graphite electrode company has surged 8 per cent. Since February 1, 2026, it has rallied 24 per cent.
 
At 12:30 PM; Graphite India was quoting 1.4 per cent higher at ₹731, as against 0.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 1.5 times with a combined 2.5 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

Graphite India overview, outlook

 
Graphite India is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes and one of the largest globally by total capacity.
 
Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnace (EAF) based steel mills and is a consumable item for the steel industry. The graphite electrode industry is highly consolidated with the top five major global manufacturers accounting for almost 75 per cent of the high end UHP electrode capacity. The majority of this capacity, however, is currently located in high cost regions like the US, Europe and Japan.

Also Read

Stock market today: IT shares saw buying interest for the second straight day.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 190 pts; Nifty below 25,450; bank, realty shares fall; MidCaps shine

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Tata Motors, Tata Motors PV gain 3%; rally up to 15% in 1 month; here's why

Cholamandalam Investment shares in focus

Cholamandalam Invest drops 7%; Tube Investments, CG Power up 3%; Here's why

sanofi india, sanofi consumer healthcare share price

Sanofi Consumer up 14% on strong Q4; Sanofi India lags on weak earnings

KSB share price

KSB shares zoom 11% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 11% YoY

 
As the global steel industry focuses on decarbonization, steel making will move away from the Basic Oxygen Furnaces (BOF) route towards EAF based steel making, resulting in new EAF capacities to be commissioned. Graphite India is poised to benefit from this trend, resulting in improved demand for graphite electrodes, especially in context of older graphite electrode capacities being phased out. 
 
Graphite India continues to maintain its leading market position in global electrodes, while selectively investing in new age technologies to leverage its core expertise, the management said.
 
Governments around the world are introducing stringent environmental regulations to reduce pollution.  This has led to substantial decarbonization measures in developing economies with increasing support for the EAF process compared with the Blast Furnace / Bessimer Oxygen Furnace (BF/BOF) process. The growth of the EAF process will drive the future demand for graphite electrodes.  
 
The use of the EAF process in the steel industry is not only important for sustainable steel production but is a more cost effective manufacturing method. India's national steel policy has identified a roadmap for reaching 300 million MT steel production capacity by 2030, the company said.
 
Meanwhile, Graphite India’s board has approved the company’s plan to strategically diversify into the production of Synthetic Graphite Anode Materials (SGAM) for lithium-ion batteries, which are essential to the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem. 
 
This would leverage Graphite India’s manufacturing expertise to capitalize on the growing EV market. The investment of ₹4,330 crore will be carried out in phases and funded through debt and internal accruals. This strategy broadens the company’s product portfolio, generates new revenue stream and aligns with global clean energy trends.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Bonanza Portfolio view on Graphite India

 
According to Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio, Graphite India is showing a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart after decisively moving  above the long-term descending trendline resistance near ₹700, signaling a potential structural trend  reversal. 
 
The stock is trading above its key short- and medium-term exponential moving average (EMAs), which are positively aligned, indicating strengthening momentum. Recent price action reflects higher highs and higher lows, supported by steady volume participation, suggesting accumulation. The relative strength index (RSI) around 65 highlights improving momentum without being overbought, leaving room for further upside, technical analyst said. The brokerage firm recommend ‘buy’ on Graphite India stock at level of ₹719.20, and stop loss at ₹663, with a target price of ₹883.  ===================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

funds, mutual fund, investors

Canara Robeco MF launches Banking & Fin Services Fund: Who should invest?

mutual fund

Sebi widens scope for equity mutual funds, allows gold, silver exposure

IRFC OFS: Govt to skip greenshoe option

IRFC OFS: Should you apply post muted institutional response? Experts weigh

E2E Networks share price, qip

E2E Networks shares rise 4% as company launches QIP at ₹2,630 floor price

Angel One

Angel One share price adjusts as 1:10 stock split kicks in on record date

Topics : Buzzing stocks Graphite India shares stock market trading Market trends green steel production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance