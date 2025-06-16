Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HBL Engineering shares jump 5% on multiple contract wins; details here

HBL Engineering shares jump 5% on multiple contract wins; details here

HBL Engineering shares rose 5 per cent after winning a ₹132.95 crore contract, along with another order to upgrade the Kavach system

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of HBL Engineering jumped over 5 per cent on Monday after winning a ₹132.95 crore contract from South Central Railway, along with another order to upgrade the Kavach system.
 
HBL Engineering’s stock rose as much as 5.1 per cent during the day to ₹619.8 per share. The stock trimmed gains to trade 3.1 per cent higher at ₹608 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:27 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day fall on Monday and have risen over 12 per cent from its lows of ₹544, which it hit last month. The stock has fallen 2.2 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HBL Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,871.47 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

HBL Engineering's railway contracts 

The company secured a significant contract valued at ₹132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system, it said in an exchange filing on Sunday. 
 
The project consists of the implementation of the Kavach safety system across the Vijayawada–Ballarshah section. The contract covers the installation of Kavach over a 446-kilometre stretch, across 48 stations and 10 locomotives. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

On Saturday, the company said that it also received a letter of acceptance from South Central Railway for upgrading Kavach from Version 3.2 to Version 4.0 along the Mudkhed (including)–Manmad (excluding) section. The ₹30.67 crore contract, inclusive of GST, covers 350 kilometres and is to be executed within 24 months.
 
As per the latest disclosure, the company’s total accumulated order book now stands at ₹4,029.05 crore. 

About HBL Engineering 

The company specialises in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a wide range of power solutions. Founded in 1977, the company has earned recognition in various industries, including telecommunications, defence, energy, railways, and renewable energy. HBL is particularly known for its expertise in providing backup power solutions, such as batteries, inverters, and energy storage systems. The company’s products are widely used in mission-critical applications where reliable power is essential.
 
In the fourth quarter, the net profit declined 20 per cent to ₹52.32 crore in the financial year 2024–25. The company had reported a profit of ₹65.53 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹475.57 crore in Q4 FY25, a 22 per cent decline from last year’s Q4 revenue of ₹610.08 crore.
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

