Birla Corp share up 3% on emerging preferred bidder for this deal; details

Birla Corp share up 3% on emerging preferred bidder for this deal; details

Birla Corp share rose after the company emerged as the 'Preferred Bidder' for the grant of mining lease for Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) Limestone Block, on the highest final price offer of 20.60%.

Birla Corporation, the flagship company of the MP Birla Group, was established in 1919 as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited, under the leadership of MP Birla.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Birla Corporation share price: Birla Corporation shares were in demand on Monday, June 16, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.13 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,396.70 per share. 
 
At 9:23 AM, Birla Corporation shares were trading 1.90 per cent higher at ₹1,380 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 81,354.36 levels.
 

Why did Birla Corporation share rise in trade?

 
Birla Corporation share price rose after the company emerged as the 'Preferred Bidder’ for the grant of mining lease for Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) Limestone Block, on the highest final price offer of 20.60 per cent. The block is situated in District Jaisalmer, Rajasthan over an area of 499.6394 hectares.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Birla Corporation said, "We wish to inform you that the Government of Rajasthan, Director of Mines & Geology vide Notification dated June 12, 2025, has declared the Company as the 'Preferred Bidder' for grant of mining lease for Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) Limestone Block, on the highest final price offer of 20.60 per cent submitted by the Company. The aforesaid block is situated in District Jaisalmer, Rajasthan over an area of 499.6394 hectares."

Birla Corporation results

 
Birla Corporation reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹257 crore for the March quarter of FY24-25, rebounding strongly after three challenging quarters for the cement sector. 

The turnaround was driven by a surge in demand and improved pricing, which boosted capacity utilisation to 105 per cent during the quarter.
 
Despite a slight dip in realisation to ₹5,103 per tonne from ₹5,178 per tonne a year earlier—attributed to a shift in geographical sales mix—the company’s consolidated revenue rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,863 crore.
 
Ebitda per tonne stood at ₹1,014, marking a 5 per cent Y-o-Y increase and a sharp 78 per cent jump sequentially, making it one of the highest in recent years. 
 
The Cement Division’s operating profit margin improved to 20 per cent in Q4, up from 18.6 per cent in the same period last year. For the full year, the margin stood at 14 per cent, slightly below the 15.5 per cent recorded in FY23-24.
 

About Birla Corporation

 
Birla Corporation, the flagship company of the MP Birla Group, was established in 1919 as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited, under the leadership of MP Birla. The company has a presence in both the cement and jute sectors. Its Birla Jute Mills holds the distinction of being the first jute mill set up by an Indian entrepreneur.
 
Through its subsidiary RCCPL Pvt Ltd, Birla Corporation operates 10 cement plants across eight locations in India, with a combined annual installed capacity of 20 million tonnes. 
 
Under the MP Birla Cement brand, the company offers a wide range of cement products tailored to various climatic conditions and consumer needs. It also markets construction chemicals and wall putty as part of its building solutions portfolio.
 

Birla Corporation Share price share market stock market trading

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

