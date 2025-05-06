Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's how to trade Nifty today: Expert strategy for sideways market

With a likely trading Nifty range of 23,700-24,700 in the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Recommended Strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 8-May-2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 23500 Put @13 and Sell 24900 Call @9
  • Net Premium Inflow: 22 points
  • Stop Loss: 44
  • Target: Entire Premium Inflow

Rationale:

  • The consolidative setup in most of the broader market stocks is inkling a muted underlying environment.
  • Also, on Nifty the 24,550 zone aligning with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci resistance and the presence of an intermediate high near 24,800—suggest possible supply barriers.
  • On the lower side, 23,800 now act as key support on a role-reversal basis.
  • Strategy view: With a likely trading range of 23,700–24,700 in the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation.
  • This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
(This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

