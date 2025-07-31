Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Apollo Hospitals & 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today

Here's why Apollo Hospitals & 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today

Stocks to buy: Analyst at Religare recommends Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals; Check target price, stop loss here

Following the sharp run-up, returns are expected to plateau.

Stocks to buy: Apollo Hospitals, PI Industries among other key stocks to buy

Ajit Mishra Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Religare stock recommendation:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. | LTP: ₹ 7450 | Buy | Target: ₹ 7,850 | Stop-loss: ₹7230

Apollo Hospitals continues to maintain its structurally strong uptrend, marked by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows. Following a corrective phase, the stock witnessed a sharp V-shaped recovery, pushing it to a new all-time high. It is currently consolidating in a narrow range near its recent peak, a healthy sign of strength as it digests prior gains. This consolidation at elevated levels indicates underlying buying interest and sets the stage for the next leg of the rally. With a favorable risk-reward setup, traders may consider initiating long positions at current levels.

 

PI Industries Ltd. | LTP: ₹ 4324.20 | Buy | Target: ₹ 4,590 | Stop-loss: ₹4,180

The chemical sector, including the agrochemical stocks, is witnessing strong traction, and PI Industries is moving in tandem. The PI Industries stock has been in a sustained uptrend for the past four months after successfully retesting its 200-week exponential moving average. Recently, it broke out of a month-long consolidation range on healthy volumes, signaling a continuation of the primary uptrend. The breakout, backed by improving momentum and volume support, reinforces bullish sentiment. Traders can look to enter fresh long positions at current levels, in line with the prevailing strength.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. | LTP: ₹1,733.80 | Buy | Target: ₹ 1,850 | Stop-loss: ₹1670

Sun Pharma is showing renewed strength amid continued outperformance in the pharmaceutical sector during the broader market correction. After a phase of consistent selling pressure, the stock has stabilized and broken out of a two-month consolidation zone, also surpassing a previous swing high. It has reclaimed its short- to long-term moving averages, further confirming a bullish reversal. Given the positive outlook for the sector and the stock’s strong technical setup, fresh long positions can be considered at current levels.

(Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra, SVP-research at Religare Broking Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Topics : Stock Market technical callls Markets Apollo Hospitals Sun Pharma PI Industries Market technicals

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

