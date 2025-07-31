Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Jane Street seeks 6 more weeks to reply to Sebi in options trade case

Jane Street seeks 6 more weeks to reply to Sebi in options trade case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering granting about four more weeks to the US trading firm

An office building that houses the Jane Street Group headquarters in New York

Jane Street said in a statement on Monday it is engaging “constructively” with Sebi. | Representational

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jane Street Group LLC has sought six more weeks from India’s securities regulator to prepare its defense against market manipulation allegations, though it may get fewer, according to a person familiar with the matter. 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering granting about four more weeks to the US trading firm, said the person, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The regulator had previously given Jane Street 21 days to submit its arguments to the preliminary findings of an investigation into its controversial Indian options trades. The deadline expired last week. 
The situation remains fluid and Sebi board member Ananth Narayan could still decide to give the firm more time, the person said. Jane Street declined to comment while Sebi didn’t respond to a request for comment. 
 
Jane Street said in a statement on Monday it is engaging “constructively” with Sebi and has requested more time to respond to the regulator’s interim order dated July 3, without elaborating. Last week, Sebi lifted Jane Street’s temporary trading ban after the firm deposited 48.4 billion rupees ($556 million) in alleged “unlawful gains” into an escrow account.  

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street yet to resume F&O trade; market vigilance up: Sebi chief

An office building that houses the Jane Street Group headquarters in New York

Jane Street to argue that retail demand drove its India options trades

Sebi

Jane Street seeks more time from Sebi to respond to July 3 order

markets, Sensex, nifty

Street Signs: Phantom trader returns, compliance burden on fund managerspremium

Jane Street, market infrastructure institutions, Brokerages, Sebi, Markets, The Smart Investor

India's derivatives delusion: Regulatory triumph exposes market flawspremium

The clampdown has pitted the New York-based trading giant against the local regulator in the world’s largest equity derivatives market by contracts. The outcome of the case could carry implications for other global high-speed trading firms that have flocked to India in recent years, drawn by the explosive growth in the equity options space. 
Jane Street told its employees earlier this month that Sebi made “many erroneous or unsupported assertions” about its trading activity in the country, and the firm intends to defend itself against the accusations including exploiting thin liquidity in the cash and futures segments to manipulate prices. 
The firm is expected to argue that its trades were a response to outsized demand from retail investors, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. 
Once Jane Street submits its response, Sebi’s Narayan — who signed the July 3 order — will review the arguments before likely issuing a new directive. That order could confirm the initial findings and set a time line for completing the investigation. 

More From This Section

LT

Strong order pipeline and execution momentum to drive gains for L&Tpremium

Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts

Donald Trump, Trump

Indian equity markets set for losses after Donald Trump's tariff surprise

NSE

NSE plays down 'world's largest' tag as Brazil's B3 claims top spot

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer may find buffer in margins despite mixed Q1 resultspremium

Topics : SEBI Jane Street Securities Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon