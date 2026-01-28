Here's why Fino Payments Bank share price rallied 9% in trade today

Fino Payments Bank share price today: Fino Payments Bank shares were in demand on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, with the scrip rallying up to 8.84 per cent to an intraday high of ₹227.15 per share.

Around 1:10 PM, Fino Payments Bank share price was trading near day’s high, up 7.98 per cent at ₹225.35. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 82,114.27 levels.

Why did Fino Payments Bank share price rise today?

Fino Payments Bank shares moved higher after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the re-appointment of Rishi Gupta as the bank’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a further three-year term, effective May 2, 2026.

In an exchange filing, Fino Payments Bank said, “We wish to inform that the RBI vide its letter dated January 27, 2026, has approved the re-appointment of Rishi Gupta as managing director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years w.e.f. May 2, 2026.”

ALSO READ | Tata Motors jumps 4%, hits new high a day ahead of Q3 results Under his leadership, Fino Payments Bank became the first payments bank to list on Indian stock exchanges. Gupta is also credited with strengthening the bank’s compliance culture by establishing robust compliance systems, independent oversight, and strong compliance risk management practices, helping the bank operate within regulatory frameworks and maintain its credibility in the sector.

Rishi Gupta profile

Rishi Gupta is one of the founders of Fino PayTech Limited, the holding company of Fino Payments Bank. He joined the group on January 1, 2007, as chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO), playing a key role in building a robust business model with strong governance and advanced operational and financial capabilities. He later served as MD and CEO of Fino PayTech Limited until May 2017.

Gupta is also a founding member of the Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) and has served as chairman of its Economic Affairs Committee. He is a member of ASSOCHAM and currently co-chairs the Fintech Committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

A rank-holding Chartered Accountant and Cost & Management Accountant, Gupta holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi. He brings over 31 years of experience, primarily in financial services, having begun his career at Maruti Udyog Limited before moving to the ICICI Group and later the International Finance Corporation (IFC), where he worked on budget and project finance, including assignments at IFC’s regional office.

Between 2011 and 2013, Gupta was awarded the “CFO100 Roll of Honour” for three consecutive years, recognising India’s top finance professionals.

He also received the India CFO Award for Excellence in Finance (Startup category) in 2014 and the “CA Entrepreneur – Path Breaker – Banking & Financial Services” award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 2018.