Gopal Snacks rises 9% on Q3 results, dividend announcement; details inside

Shares of packaged foods supplier Gopal Snacks were in high demand on Wednesday, January 26, after the company reported that its profit after tax (PAT), including exceptional items, soared 191.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the third quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26). The company also declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.35 per share (35 per cent) on equity shares of face value ₹1 each for FY2025–26. The dividend will be paid on or before February 2, 2026.

Following the announcement, the company’s share price climbed 8.97 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹324.30 per share on the BSE.

Though the stock pared some gains, it continued to trade higher on the bourses on Wednesday. At 11:17 AM, Gopal Snacks shares were exchanging hands at ₹313.50 per share on the BSE, up 5.34 per cent from the previous close of ₹297.60 per share. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading with gains of 486 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 82,353 levels.

Gopal Snacks Q3FY26 results

During Q3FY26, the company’s PAT, including exceptional items, soared to ₹15.5 crore, reflecting a jump of 191.2 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹5.3 crore reported in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹400.8 crore from ₹393.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 95.8 per cent to ₹30.4 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹15.5 crore in Q3FY25.

Other key operational highlights

The company also highlighted its key operational updates during the quarter:

Other states delivered a strong Y-o-Y growth of 28.7 per cent during the quarter

SKUs above ₹10 delivered a Y-o-Y growth of 12.0 per cent

881 distributors were active as of December 25, with steady growth across core, focus and new markets, and 93 micro-distributors under the SSD model

Entered into a third-party manufacturing arrangement for a new facility at Manendragarh (Chhattisgarh) during the quarter

Advanced DMS and ERP systems are progressing as planned to streamline supply chain operations and improve distributor-level visibility and efficiency

Strategic marketing campaigns and revamped packaging enhanced brand presence across modern trade, travel retail and quick-commerce channels

Management commentary

Commenting on the performance, Bipinbhai Hadvani, Chairman and MD, said, “Q3 FY2026 has been marked by steady progress, decisive action and continued operational stability for Gopal Snacks. The quarter saw the successful ramp-up of our Modasa facility and the ongoing recovery from disruptions caused by the fire incident at our Rajkot I manufacturing facility in Q3 FY25.”

Hadvani added, “As we move into the final quarter of FY2026, Gopal Snacks remains committed to expanding production capacity, enhancing market penetration and investing in strategic growth initiatives. With our newly operational Modasa facility and ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure, we are confident of sustained growth. We will continue to focus on restoring production, scaling up operations and expanding into untapped markets, ensuring a strong finish to FY2026 and long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

Looking ahead, he said, the company enters the final quarter of FY2026 with a strengthened operational base, increased capacity and a growing distribution network, positioning Gopal Snacks for long-term growth and enhanced stakeholder value.