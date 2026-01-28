Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analysts bet on KPR Mills, S.P Apparels as India-EU FTA opens export runway

Analysts bet on KPR Mills, S.P Apparels as India-EU FTA opens export runway

Textile stocks to buy: Analysts say the India-EU FTA could boost Indian textile exports by cutting EU tariffs to zero. Here are key beneficiaries

Textile stocks to buy after India-EU FTA

Analysts are bullish on textile stocks after India-EU FTA

Nikita Vashisht New Dehi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Textile stocks to buy after India-EU FTA

 
The recently announced India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could reshape the competitive landscape for India's textile and apparel industry, believe analysts, as they expect the tariff removal to provide a level playing field to Indian textile exporters vis-a-vis Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Pakistan.
 
Once operational, the agreement would eliminate import tariffs to zero on Indian textiles and apparel products, down from 10 -12 per cent duties at present, bringing them at par with Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, and Pakistan that enjoy zero -tariff access.
 
"This tariff elimination is expected to drive export volume expansion and unlock economies of scale, while providing strategic diversification against ongoing US tariff uncertainty," said those at Elara Capital.
 
 

Contours of India-EU FTA

India's total textile and apparel exports were worth nearly $37 billion (FY 2024-25) with exports to the EU standing at $7-7.6 billion. However, as Indian textile exporters faced import duties up to 12 per cent in the EU, they witnessed a steady erosion of market share between 2018 and 2024.
 
As per industry data, India's market share in the EU apparel market (worth $96 billion in 2024) has declined by 92 basis points to 4.9 per cent (in 2024) from 5.8 per cent (in 2018), with Bangladesh expanding its share to 21.4 per cent from 19.4 per cent during the period.

Also Read

Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics surges 15% as company turns profitable after 11 qtrs

ipo market listing share market

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO closes today; check latest subscription, GMP

Gopal snacks share price

Gopal Snacks rises 9% on Q3 results, dividend announcement; details inside

Thermax logo

JM Financial initiates coverage on Thermax with 'Reduce' rating; check TP

Vishal Mega Mart share price

Vishal Mega Mart shares drop 5% on Q3 SSSG print; time to buy on the dip?

 
Further, while China remains the leader with a share of 28.1 per cent, Pakistan has displaced Indian exporters, especially in the home textile segment.
 
That apart, in the EU towel market (worth $4.1 billion), India's share contracted by 204 bps to 6.7 per cent between 2018 and 2024, while Pakistan’s surged by 244 bps to 13.2 per cent from 10.8 per cent per cent. China, again, maintained leadership at 43.8 per cent, down 256bps from 46.4 per cent in 2018.
 
Analysts believe Bangladesh, Vietnam, Turkey, and Pakistan have enjoyed duty-free or preferential access, allowing them to undercut Indian suppliers despite India's strengths in scale, quality, and product breadth. The FTA, thus, addresses this "structural handicap" which could meaningfully lift export volumes over the medium-term.
 
"The India–EU FTA removes a structural price disadvantage versus duty-free suppliers. We think tariff elimination could materially raise EU-destined volumes with a plausible mid-case upside of 50-100 per cent over 5-7 years if rules-of-origin, capacity, and compliance constraints are addressed," noted those at JM FInancial Research.
 
Beyond volumes, analysts believe the FTA also offers strategic diversification for Indian exporters at a time when global trade remains uncertain. With the EU recently suspending Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) benefits for Indian exports in January, they think some exporters may face near-term margin pressure from higher duties till the FTA kicks in.
 
However, over time, improved scale utilisation and operating leverage may help exporters absorb costs linked to sustainability standards and traceability norms, which are becoming central to EU sourcing decisions.
 

Investment strategy for textile stocks

In this backdrop, analysts suggest investors focus on export-oriented textile companies with established EU relationships and ready capacity. Garment manufacturers and home textile players that already derive a meaningful share of revenues from Europe are best positioned to benefit early, as they can ramp up shipments without heavy upfront investments, they said.
 
Elara Capital sees S.P. Apparels and KPR Mill, deriving approximately 23 -25 per cent of revenues from the EU, as "clear winners" in the apparel space given their high regional exposure.
 
Welspun Living and Indo Count, with EU contributions of around 12 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, can leverage existing long-standing partnerships to rapidly scale volumes without incremental capacity investments, it said.
 
"Arvind, with EU revenue share of 5.7 per cent in FY25, presents a unique opportunity in an industry with capacity constraints . The company's 37 per cent underutilized apparel capacity in FY25 plus an additional 7 per cent commissioned in Q2FY26 creates significant bandwidth to absorb incremental EU orders," the brokerage said.
 
Those at JM Financial, meanwhile, prefer KPR Mills, Welspun Living, Gokaldas exports, and Trident.
 
That said, analysts cautioned that investors should account for execution risks. The timing of tariff phase-outs, rules-of-origin compliance, and environmental benchmarks will determine how quickly benefits flow into earnings. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, January 28, 2026

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 270 pts; Nifty above 25,250; Silver futures hit ₹3.83 lakh/kg

MIC Electronics share price

MIC Electronics hit 10% upper circuit on bagging ₹114 crore order

Tata consumer products share price, q3 results

Tata Consumer Q3 review: Brokerages upbeat on execution-led growth story

aluminium

Nifty Metal up 12% in 1-mth; Hind Copper zooms 12% today; key triggers here

global stocks

Asian shares mixed after Wall St sets record, US dollar slides further

Topics : Industry Report Markets Textile sector India-EU FTA India-EU FTA pact KPR Mill SP Apparels Gokaldas Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUGC Net Result 2025 DateTata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance