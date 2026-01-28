CKK Retail Mart IPO opens on Jan 30: Check GMP, key dates, price band

CKK Retail Mart IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of CKK Retail Mart, a distributor of packaged agro-commodities, will open for public subscription on Friday, January 30, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company plans to raise ₹88.02 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 4.4 million shares aggregating to 71.85 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million shares aggregating to ₹16.17 crore.

CKK Retail IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹155 to ₹163 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. At the upper end price, a retail investor will require ₹2,60,800 to bid for two lots consisting of 1,600 shares.

Established in 2005, CKK Retail Mart is engaged in the distribution and trading of packaged agro-commodities such as sugar, pulses and ghee across regions including Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, and the north-eastern states. The company follows a three-tier distribution model and a direct-to-distributors model.

Here are the key details of CKK Retail Mart IPO:

CKK Retail Mart IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of CKK Retail Mart were trading flat at ₹163, the upper end of the price band.

CKK Retail Mart IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 4, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Thursday, February 5. CKK Retail Mart shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday, February 6, 2026.

CKK Retail Mart IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Oneview Corporate Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

CKK Retail Mart IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹10.2 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the acquisition of Leasehold Plots, ₹1.9 crore for the repair and refurbishment of the warehouses situated on the Leasehold Plots, and ₹43 crore for the working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

CKK Retail Mart IPO financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹301.18 crore, up 29.25 per cent from ₹233.02 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹22.60 crore in FY25, up 29.5 per cent from ₹17.45 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹16.36 crore against ₹12.67 crore in FY24.