HFCL shares extend rally, hit 5% upper circuit; zoom 250% from 52-week low

HFCL Share Price: Shares of telecom infrastructure company Shares of telecom infrastructure company HFCL extended their northward march for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, surging 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit at ₹209.61 apiece on the NSE, breaching their previous all-time high of ₹208.98, scaled earlier this month on June 4.

During the session, a combined total of nearly 27.5 million equity shares of HFCL, worth about ₹576 crore, changed hands across the BSE and NSE before trading was halted for the day. At current market levels, HFCL’s market capitalisation stood at ₹32,082.96 crore on the NSE.

The stock has been on a sustained uptrend after the company announced on June 17 that it had secured a ₹2,666.09 crore contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) . The order relates to the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle.

The scope of the contract includes (i) supply of telecom equipment and related accessories along with installation and commissioning, (ii) creation of an optical fibre cable telecom network, and (iii) maintenance of the project for 10 years, including a one-year warranty period.

This contract is in addition to an earlier ₹2,167.65 crore order awarded by RVNL for BharatNet Phase-III projects in the Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom circles, as intimated to stock exchanges on January 23, 2025.

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HFCL share price history

Historically, HFCL shares have multiplied investor wealth over the past fourt months, surging about 250 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹59.82, touched earlier this year on January 27, 2026.

In the last one week, the counter has gained 22 per cent, while it is up 52 per cent in the last one month, significantly outperforming the Nifty 500 index, which rose 2 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

On a year-to-date basis, HFCL shares are up 204 per cent, compared with a 3.5 per cent decline in the Nifty 500 index. Over the last one year, the stock has delivered a return of 164 per cent, against a 1.3 per cent gain in the benchmark, according to NSE data.

At current market price, HFCL trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 93.06 on the NSE.