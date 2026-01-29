Hindustan Copper share price today

Share price of Hindustan Copper hit an all-time high of ₹745, as the stock zoomed 18 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deal in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the government-owned copper manufacturer hit a new high after a gap of 16 years. It surpassed the previous high of ₹656.95 touched in January 2010.

Thus far in the month of January 2026, the market price of Hindustan Copper has surged 53 per cent, as compared to near 4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past five months, the stock price of the company has skyrocketed by 224 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 10:36 AM; Hindustan Copper stock was quoting 17 per cent higher at ₹740.25, as against 0.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled, with a combined 92.22 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Hindustan Copper stock price?

Hindustan Copper on December 30, 2025, said that the movement in the company's share price was purely due to market conditions and are market driven on which the company neither has any control nor has any knowledge of reasons.

According to a Bloomberg report, copper prices jumped to a record high on expectations for stronger US growth and more global spending on data centers, robotics and power infrastructure. Benchmark three-month copper futures rose as much as 6.7 per cent to $13,967 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, taking gains this year to 12 per cent.

Investors have been flocking to metals needed in major growth markets, with copper, aluminum and tin expected to benefit from plans such as Tesla Inc.'s $20 billion spending on robotics and AI, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Copper on Saturday, January 24, 2026 informed that the company has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Baghwari-Khirkhori Copper and Associated Mineral Block in Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea unveils ₹45k-cr revival plan; analysts cautious on execution Earlier, on January 16, 2026, Hindustan Copper informed that underground mining operations at Kendadih Copper Mine, Ghatshila, Jharkhand (a unit of Hindustan Copper) successfully commenced on January 15, 2026.

Hindustan Copper Outlook

Copper demand is expected to grow in tandem with growth in the Indian economy. The growing demand from the power sector in view of the government laying thrust on renewable energy and increasing demand from the households for consumer durables will increase the demand for copper in India. Manufacturers of hybrid and electric vehicles (EV) will also augment the consumption of copper as EVs use four times more copper than traditional internal combustion engines.

The market for EV is rapidly changing as leading manufacturer's debut new products, battery prices drop and Government incentives continue around the world. Copper is essential to EV technology and its supporting infrastructure. The evolving EV market will have a substantial impact on copper demand. The increase in the EV market will significantly impact copper demand. The projected demand for copper due to EVs is expected to increase by around 1.7 million tonnes by 2027, Hindustan Copper said in its FY25 annual report.

Copper demand is also expected to increase further in the health sector due to its biocidal properties. The per capita copper consumption in India is expected to increase from the current level of 0.5 kg to 0.6 kg in coming years. The average per capita copper consumption of the world is 3.2 kg, the company said.