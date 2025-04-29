Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How to trade Nifty on April 29? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests

How to trade Nifty on April 29? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests

Short-term technical indicators suggest that the market is temporarily overbought, increasing the probability of near-term consolidation

Nifty50 trading strategy

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Recommended Strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 30APR 2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 23,400 Put @14 and Sell 24,700 Call @13
  • Net Premium Inflow: 27
  • Stop Loss: 52
  • Target: Entire Premium Received

Rationale :

  • On Monday, Nifty opened flat and gradually inched higher throughout the day, eventually closing strong with a 1.20 per cent gain
  • Short-term technical indicators suggest that the market is temporarily overbought, increasing the probability of near-term consolidation. 
  • Significant Open Interest build up is seen at the 24,500 Call and 23,500/24,000 Put strikes, indicating a likely trading range between these levels. 
  • A Short Strangle strategy is well-suited to capitalize on time decay and performs best in sideways markets.
 (Disclaimer:This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own)
 
   

Nifty50 Stock calls stocks technical analysis technical analysis technical charts Indian stock markets

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

