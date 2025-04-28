Monday, April 28, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Ather IPO sees 16% subscription, ABSL AMC Q4 profit up 10%, and more

Ather IPO sees 16% subscription, ABSL AMC Q4 profit up 10%, and more

On Friday, Ather allocated shares worth Rs 1,340 crore to anchor investors

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, saw its IPO subscribed by 16 per cent on the opening day. Individual investors led the demand, with the retail quota achieving 63 per cent subscription and the high net-worth individual segment at 16 per cent. The employee quota was fully oversubscribed. On Friday, the company allocated shares worth Rs 1,340 crore to anchor investors. The Rs 2,980-crore IPO, backed by Tiger Global, includes a fresh issue of Rs 2,626 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 355 crore. Ather, with Rs 1,580 crore in revenue for the first nine months of 2024-25, is valued at 6x annualised sales. At the top of the price band, its market capitalisation is Rs 12,000 crore.
 
 
Sebi changes timeline for margin collection
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday directed stock brokers to collect margins in the cash segment from their clients by the settlement day, which is T+1. The mandate excludes Value at Risk (VaR) margins and Extreme Loss Margin (ELM). The change comes on account of the transition to T+1 from the previous settlement cycle of T+2 for all scrips. The change in the settlement cycle was made effective in January 2023. Sebi added that the change is based on representations from stock brokers and aims to ensure a more robust risk management framework.
 
ABSL AMC Q4 profit up 10%
 
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in fourth quarter (Q4) profit at Rs 228 crore. Compared to Q3, the profit is up around 2 per cent. Total income went up around 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 501 crore, with revenue from operations surging 17 per cent to Rs 429 crore. For the financial year (FY) 2025, the company reported a profit of Rs 931 crore, up 19 per cent compared to FY24. The AMC had an average mutual fund assets under management (AUM) of Rs 3.8 trillion in Q4 FY25, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Nippon India AMC profit down 13% in Q4
 
Nippon Life India Asset Management on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 298 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year (FY) 2025. The profit is down 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and is almost flat compared to the previous quarter (Q3). Total income went up 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 590 crore. Net profit declined despite the rise in income owing to higher expenses (up 14 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 186 crore) and a surge in tax outgo (up 153 per cent at Rs 79 crore). For the full year (FY25), profit was up 16 per cent at Rs 1,286 crore. The company's average mutual fund assets went up 29 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5.6 trillion in Q4.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

