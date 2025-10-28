Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TTK Prestige zooms 15% on posting healthy Q2 results; PAT up 22% YoY

TTK Prestige zooms 15% on posting healthy Q2 results; PAT up 22% YoY

In Q2, TTK Prestige reported a consolidated net profit of ₹64.24 crore, as compared to ₹52.8 crore a year ago, up 21.6 per cent

market stocks us market share market bullish

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TTK Prestige shares zoomed 14.5 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹737.6 per share on BSE after the company posted its Q2 results. At 12:45 PM, TTK Prestige share price was up 10.43 per cent on BSE at ₹711.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 84,531.63.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,739.2 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹927.75 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹583.  

TTK Prestige Q2 results

In Q2, TTK Prestige reported a consolidated net profit of ₹64.24 crore, as compared to ₹52.8 crore a year ago, up 21.6 per cent. 
 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹64.24 crore, as compared to ₹52.87 crore, up 11 per cent. Its total income for the quarter stood at ₹849.03 crore, as against ₹769.84 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company's total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹760.56 crore, as against ₹699.44 crore a year ago. 

Also Read

Myanmar

Myanmar detains over 10K foreigners in online scam centre crackdown

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Nadiadwala Grandson buys two luxury flats in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for ₹37 cr

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex slip in volatile session; Metals outperform; SMIDs trade mixed

OLX

CarTrade Tech zooms 209% in 1 year; stock skyrockets 782% in 31 months

Renault

Renault announces return of the iconic SUV Duster on Republic Day

 
Apart from this, on October 9, 2025, the company had informed about the sudden demise of T T Jagannathan, chairman emeritus, belonging to the promoter group of the company. "His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the Company and all the Directors and employees of the company convey deep sorrow and condolences to his family," the company filing read. 
 
T T Jagannathan was a partner, with a share of 3 per cent in TT Krishnamachari & Co., promoter of the company, held 8,27,67,238 equity shares (60.44 per cent stake) in the company. 
 
Jagannathan was a gold medalist from IIT Chennai and held a PhD in operations research from Cornell University, USA. He was on the board of TTK Prestige for the past 50 years, the business founded by his grandfather and former Union finance minister TT Krishnamachari.
 
Jagannathan was at the helm of TTK Prestige Limited since 1975 and has led the company to be a market leader in the small appliances industry in the country.
 
"He has been instrumental in transforming the Company to reach a market cap of over one billion dollars," said TTK Prestige in its latest annual report.
 
The TTK Group, which was founded in 1928 as an indenting agency, has evolved into a popular kitchen products brand across India. It has become a total kitchen solutions provider today.
 

More From This Section

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy Q2 preview: Instamart may drive rev growth; losses remain elevated

JK Tyre

JK Tyre share gains 7%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 results; details

russian crude oil

Buy or Sell? How to trade Reliance, ONGC, OMC shares amid Russian oil ban

Canara Robeco AMC Q2 results

Canara Robeco AMC tanks 11% after weak Q2 results; profit falls 20% QoQ

Syrma Strategic Electronics, Syrma

Syrma, Kaynes surge up to 7%; what's driving EMS stocks on Tuesday?

Topics : TTK Prestige Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon