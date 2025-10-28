Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Trading resumes at MCX after more than 4-hr outage due to technical glitch

Trading resumes at MCX after more than 4-hr outage due to technical glitch

MCX attributed the halt to a 'technical issue' and announced that trading would begin from its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, though it did not provide full details of the fault.

MCX technical glitch, share price today, October 28

On October 27, MCX announced the introduction of monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), effective October 27, 2025.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), resumed normal trading at 1:25 pm on Tuesday after a prolonged disruption of over four hours caused by a technical glitch.
 
Market participants were informed that a special session would operate from 1:20 pm to 1:24 pm, followed immediately by the regular session at 1:25 pm, according to reports.
 
The exchange, which normally begins its trading day at 9:00 am and runs until 11:30 pm on weekdays, was delayed from the start.
 
MCX attributed the halt to a ‘technical issue’ and announced that trading would begin from its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, though it did not provide full details of the fault. 
 
 
Amid this, shares of MCX fell as much as 2.22 per cent to an intraday low of ₹9,101.30 per share. At 1:50 PM, MCX shares continued to trade lower, down 1.46 per cent at ₹9,172.85. In comparison,BSE Sensex was trading 0.4 per cent lower at 84,440.54 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Gold, Silver prices fall as MCX resumes trading 

Also Read

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank rallies 9% on heavy volumes; stock nears 52-week high

Hyundai

Hyundai India Q2 preview: Margins seen rising on richer mix, cost control

Chennai Petroleum Q2 results

Chennai Petroleum posts strong Q2; analysts upbeat on GRM, earnings outlook

market stocks us market share market bullish

TTK Prestige zooms 15% on posting healthy Q2 results; PAT up 22% YoY

OLX

CarTrade Tech zooms 209% in 1 year; stock skyrockets 782% in 31 months

This incident is also not the first time MCX has faced such hiccups. Recurring glitches have raised concerns among market intermediaries about the robustness of its trading and settlement systems.
 
As trading resumes, all eyes will be on how smoothly the rest of the day’s session unfolds, and whether the exchange can reassure participants that such disruptions will be minimised in future.
 
On October 27, MCX announced the introduction of monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), effective October 27, 2025.
 
The MCX BULLDEX is a comprehensive benchmark representing India’s precious metals market, comprising the highly traded and liquid MCX Gold and Silver Futures. The launch of Options on this index provides market participants with a powerful and flexible risk management instrument that blends the stability of diversified underlying assets with the strategic advantages of Options trading.
 
By combining both Gold and Silver, MCX BULLDEX offers participants – ranging from investors to institutions– a balanced and efficient way to gain exposure to the bullion segment. 
 
The new contracts are designed to support both investment and hedging needs in a cost-effective and convenient manner, further expanding the suite of products available for managing risk in the commodities market.
 

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; SMIDs dip; Gold, Silver prices fall as MCX resumes trading

russian crude oil

Buy or Sell? How to trade Reliance, ONGC, OMC shares amid Russian oil ban

Canara Robeco AMC Q2 results

Canara Robeco AMC tanks 11% after weak Q2 results; profit falls 20% QoQ

Syrma Strategic Electronics, Syrma

Syrma, Kaynes surge up to 7%; what's driving EMS stocks on Tuesday?

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks take a breather as investors eye US Fed moves, tech earnings

Topics : Commodity News Buzzing stocks MCX gold options MCX MCX Biz Solutions Multi Commodity Exchange commodity trading Commodity traders Commodity prices Commodity options MARKETS TODAY Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon