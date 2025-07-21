Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Cements declines 5% as company incurs net loss against profit YoY

India Cements share price slipped 5% after company posts net loss of ₹132.9 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, as compared to a net profit of ₹58.47 crore a year ago

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

India Cements, an Aditya Birla Group company, shares slipped 4.9 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹329.9 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted mixed Q1 results. 
 
At 10:33 AM, India Cements share price was trading 2.62 per cent lower at ₹338.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.41 per cent at 82,089.66. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,477.62 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹385.5 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹239 per share. 
 

India Cements Q1 results 

India Cements, a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹132.9 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, as compared to a net profit of ₹58.47 crore a year ago. 
 
The consolidated total income for the quarter under review was ₹1,033.85 crore, compared to ₹1,042.27 crore a year ago. 

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹92 crore in quarter under review, as against Ebitda loss of ₹9 crore a year ago. Net sales for the quarter stood at ₹1,025 crore as compared to ₹1,027 crore a year ago. 
 
During the quarter, the company approved the sale of its entire equity stake in its subsidiary, Industrial Chemicals and Monomers Ltd.
 
It also said it had successfully refinanced its debt, resulting in a significant reduction in finance costs, from ₹82.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year to ₹26.58 crore.
 
"The company is planning a capital expenditure programme over the next two years to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs; increase the share of renewable power; and enhance safety standards," India Cements said.
 
Profitability is expected to improve further as the benefits of this capex programme begin to flow in, along with synergies from economies of scale, a wider distribution network, and a stronger balance sheet. 
The company said it is poised to grow stronger. Increasing government spending on infrastructure and rising demand in the housing market are expected to further boost performance. 

About India Cements 

India Cements Limited is a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement Limited. UltraTech is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group and is the largest manufacturer of grey cement and ready mix concrete (RMC) and one of the largest manufacturers of white cement in India. India Cements was acquired by UltraTech on December 24, 2024. 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

