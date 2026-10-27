India to give above-average market returns in next 2 years: Devina Mehra

“My bet on global investing is not because I have a negative view of India. India has not done well for 2 years, essentially remained flat. In the past, when Indian markets have been flat for two years, the next years' returns have been in the range of 5 to 55 per cent, averaging about 25 per cent,” she said.

“Probability-wise, the Indian markets will do better than average (in the next two years),” Mehra added.

“When sentiment is very buoyant, when money making appears very easy, as was the case in 2024, the probability is that next period returns will be below normal. When your head is screaming, get out of the market, the next period returns are going to be above normal,” Mehra, who is the author of ‘Money, Myths and Mantras’, said.

She suggested investors diversify their portfolio with global exposure as India accounts for less than 3 per cent of global market capitalisation. “There is no logical reason why 90-100 per cent of your assets should be in India,” she said, adding that the other consideration is rupee depreciation.

READ MORE: BFSI sector must lead infra and manufacturing funding, says Shaktikanta Das According to Mehra, if she had put ₹1 lakh in Indian markets the day she had started working, it would have become ₹1.5 crore today. But in the global markets, it would have become ₹6.8 crore.

“For most investors, I would recommend allocating at least 30-40 per cent of their portfolios to global investments over time. Otherwise, you risk ignoring the impact of rupee depreciation,” she mentioned.

“No market performs well forever. The only certainty in investing is that themes change. Sectors, asset classes, countries, smallcap and largecap stocks, value and growth strategies -- everything rotates,” she said, and quickly noted that around 80-85 per cent of her own portfolio has been invested globally.

“The trick in equity markets is that nobody can tell you what will happen in 1 year. Do asset allocation; never have 100 per cent in equity. Have money there (in equity) which you don’t need for 7-8 years. You might change the stocks, but don’t keep tinkering with allocation,” she said.

On AI investments, Mehra said that she has “no doubt that the next book on financial bubbles will have a chapter on AI.”