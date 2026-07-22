Indian pharma stocks fall as Trump warns of 200% tariff on generic drugs

Indian pharmaceutical stocks fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said imported generic medicines would continue to attract a zero tariff for two years from August 1, 2026, before facing potentially prohibitive levies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the tariff would rise to 100 per cent after the two-year period, remain at that level for one year and increase to 200 per cent thereafter. This would mean a 100 per cent tariff from August 1, 2028, and a 200 per cent levy from August 1, 2029.

The Nifty Pharma index fell around 1.6 per cent in early trade, emerging as the worst-performing sectoral index.

Among companies with exposure to the US market, Cipla and Lupin declined around 2.5 per cent each, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 2 per cent and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories slipped over 1 per cent. Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals fell by up to 2 per cent.

Trump said the policy was intended to restore generic pharmaceutical production in the US, with companies that did not build manufacturing plants and install equipment there facing steep tariffs after the transition period.

The announcement comes as Indian pharmaceutical exports to the US are already under pressure. India’s overall pharmaceutical exports rose 2.13 per cent to a record $31.12 billion in 2025-26 (FY26), but shipments to the US fell nearly 10 per cent year-on-year to $9.47 billion, according to data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics compiled by Pharmexcil.

The US remained India’s largest pharmaceutical export market, accounting for over 30 per cent of shipments. Exports to the broader North American region, comprising the US, Canada and Mexico, declined 7.9 per cent in FY26.

The FY26 decline in US exports was largely cyclical rather than structural and reflected a high base, continued generic price erosion, supply-chain inventory corrections and product-cycle timing, Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi had said earlier.

Indian pharmaceutical exporters and analysts, however, questioned whether the US could develop a cost-competitive generic manufacturing ecosystem within two years, given the time required to build facilities, secure regulatory approvals and transfer individual products.

“To create an ecosystem for generics within two years seems a distant possibility. Maybe the momentum of investment has slowed or companies are maintaining the status quo, and he is trying to shake things up again,” an industry source said. The source added that the proposed introduction of the tariff in 2028 would coincide with the US presidential election cycle.

Joshi said it appeared difficult to create a generic manufacturing ecosystem in the US within two years.

Ravi Uday Bhaskar, former director general of Pharmexcil, said retaining the zero tariff for two years was positive and could help avoid further medicine shortages in the US.

“He may be keeping the elections in mind and seeking to reassure Americans and avoid further shortages. He is highly unpredictable and inconsistent; we do not know what he is going to say tomorrow,” Bhaskar told Business Standard.

Bhaskar also termed the two-year timeline unrealistic. “I don’t think it will happen because of manufacturing costs and other factors,” he said.

Bhavin Mukund Mehta, whole-time director at Kilitch Drugs and vice-chairman of Pharmexcil, said the industry should wait for further details, given that the proposed tariffs were still two years away.

Analysts said the differential between manufacturing costs in India and the US could continue to protect Indian suppliers even if the tariffs were eventually imposed.

Tushar Manudhane of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said manufacturing costs in India were around 40–60 per cent lower than in the US, forming the economic basis for outsourcing generic production to countries such as India. Even after accounting for tariffs, India’s manufacturing-cost advantage might not be eliminated entirely, he said.

Manudhane also pointed out that several Indian drugmakers operated through US subsidiaries and that the tariff would presumably be calculated on the transfer price at which a product entered the US, rather than its subsequent selling price in that market.

Building a manufacturing facility would itself take at least two years, following which it would need to undergo inspection and secure product approvals. This could add another 12–15 months before commercial production begins, he said. These factors called into question the economic viability of establishing generic manufacturing plants in the US and indicated a limited near-term impact on Indian suppliers.

Nirali Shah, research analyst at Ashika Investment Managers, said the announcement was significant, but the market was reacting before detailed rules were available.

“Companies can always add manufacturing where the economics make sense. The real question is whether low-cost generic medicines can be reshored without losing their cost advantage,” Shah said.

She added that the consequences would extend beyond manufacturers. “Generic medicines are widely used across Medicare and Medicaid, so any substantial increase in generic drug costs would also have implications for public healthcare spending,” she said.

Generic medicines account for nine out of every 10 prescriptions dispensed in the US, according to the Association for Accessible Medicines. The proposed tariff would cover generic imports from all countries and is not directed specifically at India.

The latest announcement extends Trump’s broader effort to move pharmaceutical production to the US. An April 2, 2026, presidential proclamation imposed a default 100 per cent tariff on specified patented pharmaceutical products and associated ingredients, but kept generic medicines and biosimilars outside the tariff net.

However, the generic-drug proposal has so far been made through a social-media post. A formal proclamation setting out its legal basis, product coverage, valuation method, exemptions and treatment of companies investing in US manufacturing has not yet been issued.

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