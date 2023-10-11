close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Indian shares extend gains as US rate woes ease, TCS results eyed

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.62% higher at 19,811.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 66,473.05

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian shares advanced for the second straight session on Wednesday, in tandem with global markets, on easing U.S. rate concerns following further dovish comments by key Federal Reserve officials and stability in oil prices.
The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.62% higher at 19,811.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 66,473.05.
Global equities advanced after Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said the central bank does not need to raise rates further and that the Fed does not expect a recession.
The remarks, which followed dovish comments by other key Fed officials on Monday, eased worries over further rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]
Brent crude futures traded below $88 per barrel on Wednesday, although the military conflict in the Middle East poses looming risk to a spike.
"Dovish comments from Fed officials, weakening U.S. dollar, fall in U.S. treasury yields, hopes of China stimulus and strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals are key positive catalysts for markets," said Prashant Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.
Meanwhile, global brokerage CLSA increased its exposure to Indian equities, citing prospects of strong economic growth, robust earnings and credit demand.
Investors await September quarter earnings, scheduled to begin on Wednesday with the results of top information technology firm Tata Consultancy Services. TCS, which is also considering a share buyback, shed 0.52% ahead of the results.
Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains. High-weightage financials rose about 0.5%, while auto stocks added 0.92%.
Realty stocks climbed 0.84%, extending their rally following strong business updates from key constituents and the central bank's rate pause on Friday.
Among individual stocks, Zomato jumped to a 21-month high after domestic brokerage ICICI Securities raised its target price on expectations of profit growth.
Bank of Baroda fell 3.31% after the Reserve Bank of India barred the lender from adding customers to its mobile app.
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

TCS Q2 preview: Revenue, profit seen rising in single-digits; buyback eyed

Here is what TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran said about investing in AI

HCLTech Q2 preview: ASAP deal to aid revenue growth; guidance revision eyed

Sebi resolves over 3,700 complaints through SCORES in September

Number of MF investors crosses 40 million, SIP flows scale a new high

This Dolly Khanna-owned iron & steel stock has zoomed over 100% in 3 months

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market TCS Markets BSE

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon