Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indices gain amidst fed rate cut optimism; IT, financial stocks lead

Indices gain amidst fed rate cut optimism; IT, financial stocks lead

Analysts said the latest data had eased fears of slowing economic growth in the US

India’s benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world’s biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Sundar Sethuraman
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty gained about half a per cent, mirroring gains in other global markets, amid growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month. Financial and information technology stocks led the gains.

The Sensex ended the session at 80,803, gaining 378 points or 0.5 per cent. Nifty gained 126 points or 0.5 per cent to end the session at 24,699. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 2.5 trillion to Rs 457 trillion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Markets have been buoyant after the latest data on jobless claims and retail sales in the US supported hopes that the world's biggest economy is on its path to containing inflation while seeing healthy economic growth.

The latest data on US unemployment benefit applications revealed that jobless claims fell for a second week to the lowest since early July.

The initial claims declined by 7,000 to 227,000 for the week ended August 10. Moreover, US retail sales have risen the most since early 2023, revealing that demand is increasing despite higher borrowing costs and an uncertain economic outlook. The recent statements of US monetary policy officials further boosted optimism about an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Analysts said the latest data had eased fears of slowing economic growth in the US.

More From This Section

MobiKwik

MobiKwik turns profitable in FY24 with Rs 14.08 cr profit, revenue up 58.7%

Premiumsebi market

Sebi looks to revitalise rights issue framework to enhance attractiveness

Tata Motors

Tata Motors sets record date of Sep 1 for DVR conversion, share Issuance

real estate

Four listed REITs disburse Rs 1,371 cr to unitholders in Apr-Jun quarter

Stock broker

Broking shares rally; Angel, IIFL, ICICI Securities, MOFSL surge up to 18%


The India Vix, a gauge of market volatility, fell by 3.5 per cent to 13.8 per cent. The volatility gauge on Friday had ended below 15 for the first time since August 2.

"After consolidating at higher levels over the last few days, Nifty saw recovery amidst global market recovery, and we expect this momentum to continue in the near term. The broader market is expected to continue its outperformance, which is supported by sectoral rotation. All eyes will be on the US FOMC meeting minutes, which will be released on Wednesday," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The broader Nifty Midcap 100 rose by 0.8 per cent, and the Nifty Small Cap 100 rose by 0.5 per cent. The market breadth was strong, with 2,371 advances and 1,561 declines.

"The Nifty has reached its initial target of 24,700, and the current trend appears poised to continue. While all major sectors are participating, a sustained recovery in key banking stocks is essential to drive the index toward a new record high. We maintain our recommendation to adopt a 'buy on dips' strategy and stay focused on stock selection," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of research for Religare Broking.

Going forward, the initial jobless claims and home sales data from the US will be closely watched. Investors will also track the statements of Bank of Japan's Chief Kazuo Ueda and Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell.

Reliance Industries, which rose 0.5 per cent, and HDFC Bank, which rose 0.4 per cent, were the biggest contributors to the Sensex gains. Barring two, all the sectoral indices gained. Financial services and utilities stocks gained the most, and their sectoral index on BSE rose 1.2 and 1.09 per cent, respectively. Foreign Portfolio Investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,458 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 2,252 crore.

Also Read

Share market live

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 20: Sensex rises 378 pts, Nifty nears 24,700; all but FMCG rise

steel

SAIL, NMDC are down up to 9% in 1 month; is it time to buy steel stocks?

tech mahindra

Tech Mahindra shares reach 52-week high after 103 acre land sale: details

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Marksans Pharma hits 52-week high after USFDA issues EIR for Goa facility

Hindustan zinc

Hindustan Zinc shares jump 4% on dividend announcement of 950% for FY25

Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty US Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon