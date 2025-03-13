Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ex-CEO's daughter Shruti Shibulal ups Infosys stake with ₹469 cr share buy

Ex-CEO's daughter Shruti Shibulal ups Infosys stake with ₹469 cr share buy

Co-founder and former CEO SD Shibulal's daughter Shruti Shibulal acquired 2.98 million shares at an average price of ₹1,574 per share

Shruti Shibulal

Shruti Shibulal, the CEO of Tamara Leisure Experiences

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shruti Shibulal, a promoter of Infosys and daughter of co-founder and former CEO SD Shibulal, has further expanded her stake in the IT giant by acquiring shares worth ₹469 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday.  
 
As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), she purchased 2.98 million shares at an average price of ₹1,574 per share. The transaction was part of a block deal, with Gaurav Manchanda, another family member of SD Shibulal, offloading the same number of shares at the same price. This latest acquisition follows Shibulal’s earlier purchase of Infosys shares worth ₹494 crore on Tuesday.  
 
 

Infosys shares slide despite block deal

 
Following the block deal, Infosys' stock experienced a slight decline on Thursday. At 10:53 am, the share price had fallen 0.73 per cent to ₹1,579.30 per unit on the NSE. By 12:20 pm, the stock was trading at ₹1,576.45, marking a 0.91 per cent drop for the day.  
 
Shibulal, classified as a promoter in the company’s shareholding pattern, held a 0.07 per cent stake in Infosys as of the December quarter. Her recent acquisitions signal a growing interest in increasing her investment in the firm.    Shibulal has also founded Tamara Leisure Experiences, a  hospitality venture, and advocates for sustainable living and responsible tourism. She also represented India at the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders in 2017.  
 

Infosys financial performance

 
Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), reaching ₹6,806 crore compared to ₹6,106 crore in the corresponding period last year.  

Also Read

Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani's master key to help unlock India's $8 trillion future

Morgan Stanley downgrades Infosys

Nifty IT at 9-month low; brokerages flag weak earnings outlook for sector

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

About 19% of AI use cases deliver business value, says Infosys report

T V Mohandas Pai

India must adopt frugal innovation in AI like DeepSeek: Mohandas Pai

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty IT tanks 3%; Wipro, Infy slide up to 6% on Motilal Oswal downgrade

 
The company’s revenue during the quarter stood at ₹41,764 crore, reflecting a 7.6 per cent rise year-on-year. Revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms was 6.1 per cent on a yearly basis but declined 1.7 per cent sequentially. A surge in demand from US-based clients contributed to the company's overall growth, with its core financial services segment recording a 6.1 per cent rise in revenue.  
 
Infosys also secured large order bookings worth $2.5 billion during the December quarter, compared to $2.4 billion in the preceding quarter and $3.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.  
 
Shruti Shibulal’s recent investment shows her confidence in the long-term growth trajectory of Infosys, even as the stock experiences short-term fluctuations in the market.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Rs 1.1 trillion worth of IPOs waiting in the wings for market revival

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 20 pts; Nifty at 22,440; Broader mkts in red; TaMo falls 1%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Solar Industries gains 5% on issuing commercial paper worth Rs 75 crore

telecom spectrum

Starlink deal: Can the stars shine bright for Airtel, RIL? Chart check here

Cement

UltraTech, Dalmia, Birla Corp, India Cements fall upto 3% today; here's why

Topics : Infosys Infosys shares S D Shibulal BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon