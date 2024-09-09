Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ion Exchange shares rise after winning order worth Rs 168 cr; check details

Ion Exchange shares rise after winning order worth Rs 168 cr; check details

Ion Exchange share price surged up to 3 per cent to record an intraday high of Rs 685.20 per share on the BSE on Monday

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ion Exchange share price surged up to 3 per cent to record an intraday high of Rs 685.20 per share on the BSE on Monday. This came after the company on Friday said that it received an order worth Rs 168 crore. 

The work contract is awarded by Italy based Technimont SpA totaling to Rs 168 crore for the Hail & Ghasha Development Project of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in UAE. The prokect is expected to be completed in 61 weeks from project award date, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

In the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), Ion Exchange reported an 18.67 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 579 crore for Q1FY25. However, on a quarterly basis, revenue fell by 27.5 per cent compared to the previous three months.

Net profit for Q1FY25 rose by 35.14 per cent year-on-year, totaling Rs 44.96 crore. Conversely, on a quarterly basis, net profit decreased by 38.23 per cent over the last three months.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 9,910.99 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 46.43 times with an earning per share of Rs 14.33 per share.

At 10:16 AM; the share price of the company was trading 1.59 per cent higher at Rs 433.50. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.06 per cent lower at 81,136 levels.

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; Broader markets down, financials, FMCG climb

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

These 2 chart patterns signal more pain likely for Nifty; can break 24,000

stock market trading

Deep Industries at all-time high on Rs 1,400-cr order win; stock flies 17%

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

F&O Insights: Options data hint Nifty may fall to 24,500; FIIs pare longs

IPO, markets

Brokerages upbeat on Bajaj Housing Finance IPO; GMP up 81%; should you bid?


Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, a leader in the Indian water treatment industry, provides comprehensive water management solutions for industries, homes, and communities. It is among the few companies globally offering a complete range of technologies, products, and services covering all aspects of water and wastewater treatment. 

Its offerings include water process systems, wastewater treatment, and recycling plants employing various physico-chemical processes, such as clarification, filtration, disinfection, membrane and ion exchange technologies, as well as ion exchange resins, polymers, and polyelectrolytes for both water and non-water processes.

Also Read

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows

Gala Precision Engg bucks market trend, lists at 42% premium on bourses

HUL unilever

Hindustan Unilever stock hits new high, up 1%; here's why

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why RBM Infracon stock was locked in 5% upper circuit today; details

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Mazagon Dock share price gains on bagging Rs 1,486 crore contract from ONGC

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Suven Pharma hits record high on USFDA's 'VAI' tag to Hyderabad facility

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Ion Exchange India Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon