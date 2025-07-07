Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Silky Overseas lists at 6% premium on NSE SME, misses GMP estimates

After the listing, shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹163.1, down 4.6 per cent from the opening price

Silky Overseas IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, June 30

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Silky Overseas IPO listing today: Shares of home textile manufacturer Silky Overseas made a decent market debut on Monday, July 7, 2025, listing at ₹171 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 6.2 per cent from its issue price of ₹161 per share. After the listing, shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹163.1, down 4.6 per cent from the opening price.
 
Silky Overseas' debut was below the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹182, reflecting a premium of ₹21 or 13 per cent against the issue price.

Silky Overseas IPO subscription

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹153 to ₹161 with a lot size of 800 shares. It received bids for 189.82 million shares against the 1.11 million shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 169.93 times by the end of the subscription period, as per NSE data.   Check Crizac IPO allotment status
 

Silky Overseas IPO details

Silky Overseas IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares to raise ₹30.68 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Silky Overseas IPO was available for subscription from Monday, June 30, 2025, till Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

