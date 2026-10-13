IRCON International stock zooms 6% on ₹862 crore order win from railways

IRCON International share price: Shares of Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU), : Shares of Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU), IRCON International , zoomed over 6 per cent in Tuesday's intraday deals after bagging a ₹862 crore order from the East Central Railway.

The PSU rail stock hit the day's high of ₹111.45 on the BSE as against the last closing price of ₹104.75, rising as much as 6.4 per cent in intraday deals. As of 11 AM, IRCON International's share price was trading 1.15 per cent higher at ₹105.75 apiece as against a 0.60 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex to 72,356.

The stock has been beaten down in the ongoing calendar year, losing 40 per cent year-to-date (YTD). Meanwhile, in the last year, it has declined 39 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates IRCON is one of the prominent state-owned railway infrastructure companies in India.

IRCON order win details

According to an exchange filing dated October 12, IRCON has been awarded an EPC contract by East Central Railway.

The project involves supply of ballast & P.Way materials including laying and linking of track works and other miscellaneous works for 32.5 T axle load in Gomoh-Koderma section (Rly km 300.15 to 393.68, DHN Division) and Gaya-Son Nagar section (Rly km 475.200 to 542.075, DDU Division) of East Central Railway, and supply of various P.Way materials at Gaya under Dy. CE/Con/Gaya, in connection with construction of 3rd & 4th line of Son Nagar-Andal Project, the company said in the filing.

The period for the order completion is 365 days with the total consideration of ₹862.45 crore.

Last week, on September 9, it bagged another order worth ₹96.25 crore from the Konkan Railway Corporation for the comprehensive annual maintenance of the integrated tunnel communication system, covering the IP-based video surveillance system, public address system, emergency communication system, and networking backbone system installed in the Katra-Banihal section (at tunnels, bridges, and stations) of Northern Railway, for a period of five years.

At the end of the June quarter, IRCON's order book stood at ₹23,366 crore.

IRCON International: Stock outlook

Commenting on the stock, Vipin Kumar, AVP of equity research (derivatives and technical) at Globe Capital Market, said that the stock has been gradually drifting lower in a lower-highs and lower-lows formation, holding below both its long-term and short-term moving averages on charts and exhibiting a weak structure.

He said that the immediate price support is placed around the 100–101 spot zone, and a decisive close below 100 could further weaken sentiment, dragging the stock toward the 93–92 levels in the near term. "We suggest traders wait for a reversal or base formation before accumulating fresh positions."

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