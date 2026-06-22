Jio IPO kickstarts RIL's value unlocking cycle: Sunny Aggarwal, SBI Sec

Reliance Industries reinforced its positioning as a multi-engine structural growth story anchored in Digital, New Energy, AI and Consumer Platforms, fully aligned with India’s long-term economic transformation. The company is entering a value unlocking cycle (Jio IPO), capex monetisation phase (New Energy) and platform expansion phase (AI & Retail/FMCG) with clear visibility on Ebitda doubling in 5 years.

Jio IPO (Imminent value unlock catalyst): Board of Board of Jio Platforms has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and will be filed with SEBI today. This marks a critical inflection point for value crystallisation combined with leadership transition to next generation promoters (Isha, Akash and Anant), strengthening execution continuity and investors’ confidence.

RIL is building India’s Sovereign AI backbone: Through Reliance Intelligence, the company is building a cutting-edge infrastructure, which will be powered entirely by clean energy from RIL’s own solar generation from the Kutch renewable platforms. The first 120 MW will be commissioned by the end of 2026. In addition, the company is also operationalising an initial fleet of advanced NVIDIA GB300 GPUs. This next-generation compute capacity is equivalent to more than 75,000 H100 GPUs on an AI-inference basis. As the first 120 MW becomes fully operational, this capacity can scale to over two lakh H100-equivalent GPUs. The company is also developing AI services across 22 Indian languages, an AI voice assistant integrated into Jio calls and an AI-powered personal advisor designed to help customers manage services, discover content and complete everyday tasks.

Voice-first agentic AI at home (Jio TeleFrame): Jio TeleFrame will be an AI operating system for the home. This is the first family of Jio agents built for everyday life: agents for the day, for care, for guests, for entertainment, shopping and the connected home. These agents know you – your family, your routines, the room around you. They sense context and bring the right help forward without anyone opening apps, searching menus or repeating what the home should already understand.

Satellite communications: Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for India. The company is also partnering with the leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity, so that it can accelerate service availability while building its own long-term sovereign capability. This dual approach will enable Jio to meet India’s connectivity needs faster, while laying the foundation for the Indian satellite broadband platform of global scale. To anchor this ambition, Jio is also building its own ground station infrastructure in India. These ground stations will support their partner constellations, as well as their own future satellites, creating an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem from space to ground.

New energy platform (A massive integrated ecosystem): (i) Reliance is building a 20 GW per annum of fully integrated capacity – from polysilicon to ingots, wafers, cells, modules and glass. (ii) It plans to commission the first phase of its 40 GWh annual BESS and Cell Giga Factory. All the equipment has already been delivered to the site and has committed to scaling this up to 120 GWh of annual capacity. (iii) The company is developing a renewable energy hub across 5,50,000 acres. This hub is being built to deliver round-the-clock power at gigawatt scale, combining solar and battery storage systems, in a single, unique integrated architecture. This platform will become one of the lowest-cost sources of round-the-clock green power anywhere in the world. Once fully operationalised, the integrated hub will generate over 40 billion units of green electricity every year, which is ~3 per cent of India’s annual electricity requirement.

Retail business: During 4QFY26, the company crossed 20,000 stores and became India’s largest retailer. Reliance Retail is now poised for another great leap forward. Between Reliance Retail and Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the company will add two powerful growth-boosting platforms (a) the Advanced Manufacturing Platform and (b) the Exports Platform.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL): In FY26, RCPL achieved gross revenue of ₹22,000 cr ($2.3 bn), growing 2x YoY. The company has 3 million+ outlets reached through 5,000+ distributors in 3 years – faster than any player in Indian FMCG history. It is expanding into the North-East, West Bengal, Bihar and other geographies. Currently, RCPL products are present in more than 40 countries through exports and franchise sales, making it a truly global Indian consumer brand. The company’s ambition is to reach ₹1 lakh crore ($10.5 bn) in revenue by FY30.

===================================================== Disclaimer: This article is written by Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.