Just Dial locked in upper circuit; stock spikes 10% in single session

Just Dial Ltd.’s shares were locked in the upper circuit as the stock price spiked 10 per cent on Friday.

Just Dial shares rose on high volume, trading at about 2.2 times the 30-day average volume. The stock also crossed its 50-day simple moving average, signalling improved near-term price momentum, as per Bloomberg data. On valuation, data shows Just Dial trading at 1.5 times estimated forward EV/Ebitda, below its two-year historical average of 7.2 times and the 11.9 times multiple for comparable companies. As of 01:16 PM, the company’s share price was locked in at an intraday high of 10 per cent at ₹704.55 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 24,102.45.

As per Bloomberg, the stock also has a consensus price target of ₹858.75, implying 21.9 per cent upside from the current level. Its estimated blended forward operating margin of 22.2 per cent is significantly above the five-year average of 11.9 per cent.

Just Dial Share Price

The stock has delivered a 4.52 per cent return over the past week, compared with a 0.18 per cent decline in the Nifty Total Market Index. Over one month, the stock has fallen 3.26 per cent, while the index gained 1.78 per cent.

On a longer-term basis, the stock is down 2.99 per cent year-to-date, compared with a 1.08 per cent decline in the index. It has declined 13.09 per cent over one year and 5.51 per cent over three years, significantly underperforming the Nifty Total Market Index, which gained 4.61 per cent and 40.24 per cent, respectively.

Just Dial Q1FY27

The company's net profit rose by 4.1 per cent year-on-year, compared with ₹159.6 crore in Q1FY26.

Operating revenue for the period under review was ₹327.5 crore, up 9.9 per cent y-o-y. While operating Ebitda improved by 1.2 per cent to ₹87.4 crore, operating Ebitda declined by 232 basis points to 26.7 per cent in the period under review.

Other income stood at ₹131.5 crore, up 3.3 per cent y-o-y and 170.3 per cent q-o-q, due to higher mark-to-market (MTM) gains on the treasury portfolio, which was led by a decline in yields by nearly 40-50 basis points on a sequential basis.

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