Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / K Raheja Investment pays Rs 68.73 lakh to settle Reit norms case with Sebi

K Raheja Investment pays Rs 68.73 lakh to settle Reit norms case with Sebi

K Raheja Investment Managers LLP (now known as K Raheja Corp Investment Managers Pvt Ltd) is the manager of Mindspace Business Parks Reit

SEBI

SEBI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

K Raheja Investment Managers on Thursday settled with capital markets regulator Sebi a case on alleged violation of REIT rules by paying Rs 68.73 lakh towards settlement fee in the matter of Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

K Raheja Investment Managers LLP (now known as K Raheja Corp Investment Managers Pvt Ltd) is the manager of Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, was listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. It owns office portfolios in the Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The settlement order came after the noticee (K Raheja Investment Managers LLP) proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it, without "admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law".

 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated adjudication proceedings against K Raheja Investment Managers LLP for the alleged violation of the provisions of Sebi's REIT (Real Estate Investment Trusts) rules in the matter of Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

Thereafter, a show cause notice was issued by the markets watchdog to K Raheja Investment Managers on August 24, 2023, for the alleged violation of the norms.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi announces interoperability for stock exchanges from 1 April 2025

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Sensex plunges 1,200pts, Nifty dips below 24k; key reasons for market crash

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Mutual fund industry calls for easing of fraud-detection framework

bear market down

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tanks 1190pts, Nifty slid to 23900 on F&O expiry, global woes

ipo market listing share market

Will Enviro Infra engineers IPO list with bang? GMP up 33%, Experts weigh

The show cause notice stated that K Raheja Investment Managers allegedly made errors in calculating the net distributable cash flows (NDCF) figures at the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) level. They also made incorrect and incomplete disclosures of NDCF made in half-yearly reports and annual reports.

The SCN also alleged that despite having negative cash balances in SPV, the distribution of NDCF was made by SPV to REIT by borrowing funds, which was ultimately distributed to the unit holders.

"In view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and the receipt of settlement amount by Sebi, the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the noticee (K Raheja Investment Managers) dated August 24, 2023, is disposed of in terms of the settlement regulations," Sebi's adjudicating officer Asha Shetty said in the order.

K Raheja Investment Managers applied to settle the proceedings that may be initiated against it for allegedly violating the REIT rules by filing a settlement application.

Pursuant to the receipt of the settlement application, the noticee proposed revised settlement terms, which were approved by Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC), which recommended the matter to be settled.

Accordingly, after remitting the settlement fee of Rs 68.73 lakh, K Raheja Investment Managers LLP settled the matter with the regulator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPO

Property Share files offer document for Rs 353 crore IPO of its SM Reit

real estate

Listed REITs disburse over Rs 2,700 crore in H1 FY25, up 14%: IRA

SEBI

Sebi grants allotment exemptions for InvITs, Reits in schemes for employees

sebi market

Market regulator Sebi directs Embassy Reit to suspend CEO Aravind Maiya

SEBI

EFC REIT obtains Sebi registration to launch SM-REIT public issue

Topics : SEBI REIT Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon