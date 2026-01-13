Oriental Hotels jumps 12% to over 2-month high as Q3 net profit rises 46%

Oriental Hotels share price today: Oriental Hotels share price jumped to the highest level in over two months after reporting an increase in the third quarter (Q3FY26) net profit.

Oriental Hotels share price jumped 11.98 per cent to ₹125.90 in the intraday trade, the highest level since October 27, 2025.

The total traded volume of Oriental Hotels stood at 4.10 million on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the time of writing this copy.

As of 3:01 PM, Oriental Hotels shares pared most gains and were trading 1.88 per cent higher at ₹114.21, compared to 0.14 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. In the last 12 months, Orient Hotels' share price has decreased 34.94 per cent, against an 11.41 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Oriental Hotels share price rise today?

Oriental Hotels share price surged on Tuesday as the company reported a stellar profit growth during the December quarter (Q3FY26). Their consolidated net profit increased 45.82 per cent on year to ₹20.69 crore from ₹14.36 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Oriental Hotels' consolidated revenue from the operation increased 14.23 per cent on year to ₹139.25 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year to ₹121.90 crore, the company said in the exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Indian Hotels Company-backed hotel stock saw its Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rise 24.28 per cent on year to ₹43.81 crore from ₹35.25 crore.

"The strong demand trend witnessed in our key markets of Chennai and Cochin will continue into the fourth quarter, delivering a double-digit revenue growth for this fiscal," said Pramod Ranjan, managing director and chief executive officer, Oriental Hotels.

During the third quarter (Q3FY26), Southern Spice and Golden Dragon at Taj Coromandel were honoured at the Hospitality Horizon Epicurean Restaurant Ratings 2025, the company said in the exchange filing. Moreover, Taj is ranked as India's Strongest Brand 2025 and the world's Strongest Hotel Brand 2025 as per Brand Finance-UK.

Oriental Hotels Limited is an associated company of the Indian Hotels Company. They operate three Taj-branded hotels in their portfolio — Taj Coromandel, Chennai Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, Chennai Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin. The company also operate hotels belonging to the brand of Vivanta and Gateways.