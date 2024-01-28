Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

M-cap of 7 of most-valued firms erode by Rs 1.16 trn; HDFC biggest laggard

In the holiday-shortened week, the BSE benchmark fell by 982.56 points or 1.37 per cent

HDFC Bank

The market valuation of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 32,661.45 crore to Rs 10,90,001.31 crore. | Image credits: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by Rs 1.16 lakh crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.
In the holiday-shortened week, the BSE benchmark fell by 982.56 points or 1.37 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Of the top-10 most-valued firms, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever, ITC and State Bank of India were the laggards, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel emerged as the gainers.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 32,661.45 crore to Rs 10,90,001.31 crore.
LIC's valuation tumbled by Rs 20,682.74 crore to Rs 5,71,337.04 crore.
The market valuation of TCS eroded by Rs 19,173.43 crore to Rs 13,93,439.94 crore and that of State Bank of India plunged by Rs 16,599.77 crore to Rs 5,46,989.47 crore.
ITC's valuation diminished by Rs 15,908.1 crore to Rs 5,68,262.28 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 9,210.4 crore to Rs 5,70,974.17 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries dipped by Rs 1,928.22 crore to Rs 18,33,737.60 crore.
However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 20,727.87 crore to Rs 6,52,407.83 crore.
Infosys added Rs 9,151.75 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,93,457.65 crore, and the mcap of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 1,137.37 crore to Rs 7,08,511.16 crore.
In the ranking of the most-valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and State Bank of India

Also Read

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

M-cap of 7 most valued cos add Rs 3.04 trn; HDFC Bank, LIC biggest gainers

Q3 preview: TCS likely to report single-digit growth in revenue, net profit

Global stock index edges up, dollar falls after US inflation reading

Asian stocks drop after 6-day winning streak; Chinese shares decline

Over 27% of finfluencers not making disclosures, says CFA Institute

Sebi streamlines reporting norms for depository participants, custodians

Four companies get Sebi's approval to raise funds by launching IPOs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : market cap market capitalisation HDFC Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon