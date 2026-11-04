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Home / Markets / News / M K Sons Fine Jewels lists at 6% premium, in-line with expectations

M K Sons Fine Jewels lists at 6% premium, in-line with expectations

On BSE, the shares listed at a premium of 5.93 per cent at ₹171.60, and on NSE the shares listed at a 5.56 per cent premium at ₹171

M K Sons Fine Jewels lists at 6% premium, in-line with expectations

M K Sons Fine Jewels lists at 6% premium, in-line with expectations

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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Shares of M K Sons Fine Jewel listed at a marginal premium on the exchanges on Wednesday, in line with the grey market expectations.  
 
On BSE, the shares listed at a premium of 5.93 per cent at ₹171.60, and on NSE the shares listed at a 5.56 per cent premium at ₹171
 
The IPO’s latest GMP stood at ₹11 per share ahead of listing, suggesting a listing price of ₹173.5 against the issue price of ₹162. This implies a potential gain of 7.11 per cent.
 
M.K. Sons IPO details
 
The ₹275.4-crore initial public offering (IPO) of M K Sons Fine Jewels was open for subscription from October 28 to October 30. The allotment was finalised on November 2. The issue comprised a fresh issue of 1.36 crore shares worth ₹220.32 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34 lakh shares aggregating to ₹55.08 crore. The company fixed the issue price at ₹162 per share.
 

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The fresh issue proceeds are intended to be raised by the company, while the OFS component will allow promoter selling shareholder Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani to divest part of his stake. Aryaman Financial Services was the book-running lead manager to the issue, and Bigshare Services was the registrar.
 
Incorporated in 2012, M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd. is engaged in the retail sale of gold, diamond, and CZ jewellery through its showroom network across Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
 
The company offers rings, necklaces, bangles, earrings, bracelets, Mangalsutras, solitaires, bridal jewellery, and customised jewellery under multiple collections such as Pavitra, Rivaaz, Sitaare, NAQSH, Sunhere, and One & Only.
 
The company operates 5 retail showrooms across Maharashtra and Gujarat in high-footfall locations, including Bandra, Andheri, Zaveri Bazaar, C.G. Road, and Sindhu Bhavan Road.

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 9:59 AM IST