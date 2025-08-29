M&M extends fall, slips 6% in 3 days; why this automobile stock is falling?

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price today
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) continued to remain under pressure, and slipped 3 per cent to ₹3,188.25 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the automobile company was quoting lower for the third straight day, falling 6 per cent during the period on profit booking.
At 09:45 AM; M&M was trading 2.7 per cent lower at ₹3,206.10 on the BSE. The stock was the top loser among the BSE Sensex and BSE Auto index.
M&M trades lower for 3rd straight day
Despite the loss in the last three trading sessions, M&M has outperformed the market in the last 6 months by surging 24 per cent, as compared to 9.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 22 per cent rally in BSE Auto index. The stock hit a record high of ₹3,430 on August 25, 2025, and bounced back 38 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,360.45 hit on April 7, 2025.
However, in the past three days, the stock price of M&M peer company Maruti Suzuki India (Maruti Suzuki) has rallied 3 per cent, hitting a new high of ₹14,940.65 on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
On August 26, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, commemorated the Start of Production of Maruti Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), e VITARA, for sales in over 100 countries, at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki.
The Hon’ble Prime Minister also celebrated the start of local manufacturing of first Lithium-ion battery, cell & electrode for strong hybrid electric vehicle at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited (TDSG), Maruti Suzuki’s fellow subsidiary.
Brokerages view on auto sector
The government has proposed GST 2.0 reforms which aims to rationalize the current multi-slab structure into a simpler framework, with two main rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. For the auto sector, this overhaul seeks to address long-standing classification disputes - such as those between small cars and SUVs - by moving to clearer, unified tax categories.
Entry level segment however was the real pain point and subject to muted volume growth in the recent past. ICICI Securities believes this space will be the biggest beneficiary of the GST rate cut.
Potential GST cuts to 18 per cent, with cess removal, could lower on-road prices by 5-8 per cent across segments, potentially driving demand recovery. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) stand to gain through higher volumes and earnings upgrades (4-20 per cent depending on the scenario), according to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.
The brokerage firm believes multiple government initiatives, including potential GST cuts, will drive auto demand. Passenger vehicles (PV) OEMs (Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Hyundai Motor, and Tata Motors) stand to benefit with potential earning upgrades of 4-8 per cent in the GST cut to 18 per cent for select segments and 12-20 per cent if GST moves to 18 per cent across models. CVs could see a cycle revival, while the tractor segment may maintain momentum.