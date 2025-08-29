Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian stocks rise on tech rally as markets await US inflation data

Asian stocks rise on tech rally as markets await US inflation data

Markets in Asia latched on to the positive momentum on Friday as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

In China, the tech-focused STAR 50 Index slid 2.5 per cent after a jump of more than 7 per cent in the previous session | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, riding a tech-driven rally on Wall Street, with investor focus now turning to a key US inflation reading due later in the day for further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.

The results from artificial intelligence heavyweight Nvidia's this week, which fell short of investors' lofty expectations, still confirmed that AI infrastructure spending remains strong, helping lift the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to record high closes overnight.

Markets in Asia latched on to the positive momentum on Friday as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, though European and US stock futures slipped.

 

EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.2 per cent while FTSE futures eased 0.08 per cent. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.08 per cent and Nasdaq futures lost 0.15 per cent.

"Despite the uncertainty around China for Nvidia, the headline revenue growth numbers don't really suggest that the overall AI story is faltering much. Expectations are just already very high," said Thomas Mathews, head of markets for Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.

Also Read

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian stocks steady, dollar weak as investors wary over Fed independence

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks decline tracking Wall Street losses as rate-cut optimism cools

global stocks

Asian stocks rally as investors bet on US rate cuts, eye Nvidia earnings

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares choppy, dollar steady as traders await Powell speech

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares edge higher ahead of Fed signals, mixed finish on Wall Street

"The big picture though is that earnings are still growing very rapidly for US tech companies, and unless that changes materially, the stock market there will probably keep doing ok."

In China, the tech-focused STAR 50 Index slid 2.5 per cent after a jump of more than 7 per cent in the previous session.

Shares of Chinese chip firm Cambricon Technologies tumbled more than 5 per cent after the company on Thursday issued a risk alert to investors in a stock exchange filing, citing a sharp rise in its stock prices since late July.

"Certainly, when you see such a very, very large move, and then some warning coming from the company, you could think that there has been a little bit of overshooting," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale.

"But for me, that is a very normal way of the market functioning, because we all know that the market is going to undershoot on the downside and to overshoot on the upside."

Still, the CSI300 blue-chip index was up 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4 per cent.

Waiting on PCE

In the broader market, focus now turns to the release of the US PCE price index data - the Fed's preferred measure of inflation - later on Friday.

"The market will be on the lookout for any signs of whether or not some of these tariff pass-throughs are starting to filter through into the PCE deflator," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

"There are three important pieces of data ahead of the September FOMC. So there's the PCE, then there's the payrolls number next week, and then the CPI reading."

Traders are currently pricing in an 86 per cent chance of a rate cut in September, up from 63 per cent a month earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he wants to start cutting interest rates next month and "fully expects" more rates cuts to follow to bring the Fed's policy rate closer to a neutral setting.

The heightened expectations of imminent Fed rate cuts left the dollar headed for a monthly fall of 2 per cent against a basket of currencies on Friday.

The euro was last down 0.2 per cent at $1.1657, pressured in part by political and fiscal worries in France, while sterling eased 0.08 per cent to $1.3497, though was set for a monthly gain of more than 2 per cent.

The dollar was also battling headwinds from worries about Fed independence as President Donald Trump steps up his campaign to exert more influence over monetary policy, including his latest attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Cook filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming Trump has no power to remove her from office.

Elsewhere, oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent crude futures down 0.68 per cent to $68.15 a barrel, while US crude slid 0.7 per cent to $64.14 per barrel. [O/R]

Spot gold was down 0.17 per cent at $3,410.69 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Colgate puts up a strong fight against Patanjali

FMCG stocks rally: Colgate, GCPL, Dabur surge on GST rate rejig reports

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; FMCG stocks rally; Apollo Micro Systems soars 11%

Vikran Engineering IPO

Last day! Vikran Engineering IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

Rupee

Rupee trades weak on tariff, FPI outflow concerns; opens lower at 87.70/$

stock market, markets, DII, FII, DIIs buying in indian stock market, FIIs selling in stock market, how to trade, trump tariffs, stock market strategy

PNB MetLife CIO suggests mkt strategy amid tariffs risks, high valuations

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares Asian markets Wall Street US Inflation Nvidia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon