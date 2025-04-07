Monday, April 07, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market crash: What are circuit filters for the Sensex, Nifty? Explained

Market crash: What are circuit filters for the Sensex, Nifty? Explained

According to the NSE, the index-based market-wide circuit breaker system applies at three stages of index movement, either way-at 10 per cent, 15 per cent and 20 per cent

Sensex, Nifty, Market crash, circuit

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market crash: Indian equity markets posted one of the worst openings since COVID on Monday, dragged down by the global selloff amid US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and the backlash from China. The 30-share Sensex tanked 3,939.68 points, or 5.22 per cent, to the intraday low of 71,425.01. The NSE Nifty 50, on the other hand, plunged 1,160.8 points, or 5.06 per cent, to an intraday low of 21,743.65 during Monday’s intraday trade. The sharp fall in these benchmark indices has raised concerns about the activation of circuit breakers.
 
Here's how the circuit breakers function in the Indian equity market:  
 
According to the NSE, the index-based market-wide circuit breaker system applies at three stages of index movement, either way—at 10 per cent, 15 per cent and 20 per cent. These circuit breakers, when triggered, bring about a coordinated trading halt in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide. "The market-wide circuit breakers are triggered by the movement of either the BSE Sensex or the Nifty 50, whichever is breached earlier, " reads the NSE circular.  
 
The market, it says, will reopen after the index-based market-wide circuit filter is breached, with a pre-open call auction session.

Also Read

trading, market, stocks

Max Financial, Tata Consumer are must-have stocks on technicals; Here's why

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Vedanta to Tata Steel: Metal stocks tumble as tariffs cloud growth outlook

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge falls 9% as Morgan Stanley downgrades stock, cuts target price

DMart

DMart falls 5% after Q4 update; Citi says margins key to sustain valuations

Scorpene submarine 'Kalvari' at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai

Mazagon Dock shares slide 6% as govt opens OFS for non-retail investors

 
Notably, when the index moves by 10 per cent, the market halt duration depends on the time of day. If the movement occurs before 1 PM, a 45-minute trading halt is triggered. If it happens between 1 PM and 2:30 PM, the markets pause for 15 minutes. However, if the 10 per cent breach occurs after 2:30 PM, there is no halt, and trading continues as usual.
 
In the event of a 15 per cent move, the pause is longer. If triggered before 1 PM, trading halts for 1 hour and 45 minutes. Between 1 PM and 2 PM, the markets will remain shut for 45 minutes, and after 2 PM, the trading halt is limited to 15 minutes.
 
The most severe trigger—a 20 per cent movement in the index—leads to an immediate halt for the rest of the trading day, irrespective of the time it happens. This is the strictest circuit breaker and is designed to restore order and allow market participants to assess the situation overnight. 
 

More From This Section

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 2,880 pts lower at 72,480; BSE m-cap drops by ₹20 trn intra-day

Trent

Trent share price crashes 19% after revenue growth moderation in Q4FY25

metals

Why are metal stocks falling? Lloyds Metals, SAIL, HZL, Nalco dip up to 18%

bear market down

50% of Sensex stocks sink over 5%; Tata Motors, RIL, TCS hit 52-week lows

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

IT stocks under pressure: Nifty IT slips 7% on fears around recession

Topics : Nifty stocks share market Markets Sensex Nifty sensex nifty Stock market crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon