Markets rebound: Sensex zooms 1,100pts, Nifty reclaims 24,800; key reasons

Stock market rally: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 bounced back sharply today, tracking a rebound in global peers after facing heavy losses in the past few sessions due to the Middle East crisis. As of 2:50PM, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,150 points or 1.4 per cent to trade at 80,243. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index surged 350 points or 1.4 per cent to 24,830.

On the sectoral front, all the indices traded positive barring the Nifty IT. The Nifty Metal Nifty Auto and Nifty Consumer Durables gained more than 2 per cent each. The Nifty Bank index, which tracks the movement of 14 listed banks, climbed 409 points or 0.71 per cent to trade at 59,170.

The broader market mirrored the gains in the frontline indices as both Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained more than 1.5 per cent each. India VIX, the fear gauge index, eased 17 per cent to 17.4.

Markets rebound: Key reasons

Iran hints at abandoning nuclear programme: The northward movement came after Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, said that Iran is ready to abandon its nuclear programme on the condition that the United States presents a satisfactory alternative offer, according to media reports.

Buying in heavyweights: The rally was further supported by strong buying across index heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro , and HDFC Bank . At the last check, L&T was up 5 per cent, RIL gained 3.19 per cent, and HDFC Bank rose 1.31 per cent. Among other Sensex constituents, Adani Ports advanced 4.19 per cent, BEL climbed 3.7 per cent, NTPC added 3.6 per cent, and IndiGo was up 3.23 per cent.

Nifty technical view: Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking, said that from a derivatives standpoint, the bounce is largely supported by short covering and improving options positioning. The Nifty Put–Call Ratio had slipped to lower levels, reflecting excessive pessimism, which typically triggers a tactical pullback. As the index held above crucial support zones around the 24,100–24,300 range, fresh put writing and unwinding of bearish positions emerged, indicating traders’ confidence that immediate downside may remain limited.

Additionally, strong domestic institutional buying has helped stabilise the market despite continued FII caution. While elevated crude prices remain a macro headwind for India, the current up move is largely a technical mean-reversion rally supported by derivatives positioning and selective value buying at lower levels.

Global markets rally: The rally in Indian equity markets mirrored gains in global peers on Thursday, as investor sentiment improved following overnight gains on Wall Street and easing concerns over rising oil prices. In the Asia-Pacific region, markets rebounded after several sessions of steep losses. South Korea's Kospi settled 9.63 per cent higher, recovering from its worst session and marking its strongest single-day performance, according to LSEG data. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.90 per cent higher after declining 3 per cent in the previous session, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.44 per cent.

Overnight in the US, equities advanced. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.29 per cent, the broader S&P 500 rose 0.78 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.49 per cent. Oil prices retreated amid developments related to the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran, while concerns over a potential US economic slowdown eased.